Azerbaijan Offers Condolences To Pakistan Following Deadly Attack In North Waziristan
In an official statement shared via the ministry's account on the social media platform X, Azerbaijan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, which resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Pakistani military personnel and left many others-including civilians-injured.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of our brotherly nation Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims of this brutal terrorist attack,” the statement read.“We firmly condemn this cowardly act and reaffirm our principled and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms, which continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment