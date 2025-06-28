Iran Holds State Funeral For Military Commanders & Nuclear Scientists

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Tehran - Hundreds of thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Tehran on Saturday for a mass funeral procession honoring dozens of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians killed during a 12-day war with Israel.

The funeral for 60 individuals - including nuclear scientists, high-ranking IRGC officials, and civilians - began at 8:00 a.m. (0430 GMT) in Enqelab Square and continued westward to Azadi Square, spanning approximately 11 kilometers through the Iranian capital.

A sea of mourners marched alongside trucks bearing caskets draped in Iranian flags, chanting“Death to Israel” and“Death to America” while holding placards. One prominent banner read,“Boom boom Tel Aviv,” referencing Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Israel.

Among the dead were some of Iran's most senior military figures, including:



Major General Mohammad Bagheri , second-in-command of Iran's armed forces, who was killed alongside his wife and daughter - a journalist - in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran.

Major General Hossein Salami , commander of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh , head of the IRGC's Aerospace Division.

All three were assassinated on June 13, the first day of Israel's surprise offensive, which targeted top military and scientific leadership as well as nuclear facilities across Iran.

Also among the dead were renowned nuclear scientists Fereidoun Abbasi Davani - a former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization - and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, president of Islamic Azad University. Tehranchi's wife, also killed in the same attack, will be buried with him. Abbasi was a former member of parliament and had long been on Israel's radar for his role in Iran's nuclear program.

Other scientists killed in the strikes include Abdolhamid Manouchehr, Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, Amirhossein Feghi, and Mottalibizadeh.

The remains of Major General Gholamali Rashid, commander of the“Khatam al-Anbiya” base and a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War, were also carried in the procession. Rashid previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Iranian state media reported that more than 1 million people turned out for the massive procession. The entire 11-kilometer route from Enqelab to Azadi Square was lined with mourners.

Top Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, were present. Notably, Gen. Esmail Qaani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, and Gen. Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also attended. Both had previously been reported as dead by Israeli sources. State TV showed Shamkhani in civilian attire, leaning on a cane, reportedly recovering from wounds sustained during the initial Israeli assault.

Over the 12-day conflict, Israel claimed it had eliminated approximately 30 top Iranian commanders and 11 nuclear scientists, while striking eight nuclear-related facilities and more than 720 military infrastructure sites. Around 600 people, mostly civilians, were killed in total.

Iran responded with over 550 ballistic missiles, inflicting significant damage across Israeli territory. However, Israeli media remains under strict military censorship, and independent reporting from the war zone is heavily restricted.

Saturday's funeral marked the first major public ceremony since the ceasefire was declared on Tuesday. According to Iranian officials, the 60 coffins included those of four women and four children. Many of the deceased will be buried in their hometowns, though General Bagheri will be laid to rest in Tehran's Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery next to his brother, who was killed during the 1980s Iran-Iraq War.

The mood among mourners was one of rage and resistance.

“This is not a ceasefire, this is just a pause,” said Ahmad Mousapoor, 43, waving an Iranian flag.“Whatever they do, we will definitely give a crushing response.”