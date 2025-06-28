Dubai's RTA Announces 2-Month Traffic Diversion At E311 Starting June 28

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion at the Al Barari Underpass on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), starting Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The diversion, expected to last for two months, is part of ongoing work s to improve rainwater and groundwater drainage systems, as well as road resurfacing in the area.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including the Dubai–Al Ain Bridge (U-turn towards Jebel Ali) or the Global Village Underpass and Umm Suqeim Street intersection (U-turn towards Sharjah), to avoid delays. Planning ahead is strongly recommended to ensure a smooth commute.

Check out the map below, as shared by RTA:

Meanwhile, in Sharjah, the Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a full road closur from Al Intifada Street to Al Corniche Street. This closure will be in effect from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, July 27, marking the first phase of an infrastructure development project.

Abu Dhabi will also see traffic changes. A partial closure is scheduled on Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street from Friday, June 27, to Monday, June 30. Additionally, the free right turn from this street to Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street will be closed from 12am on June 27 until 5am on June 30.