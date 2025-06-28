Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Chairman Of US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senate Members

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Washington with Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, HE Senator Jim Risch, along with a number Senators.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, ways to support and strengthen them, and the joint efforts that resulted in reaching a ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel.

The latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon, and Syria were also discussed.