403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Band Shows Support for Palestinians
(MENAFN) The British music group Massive Attack conveyed their support for the Palestinian people during their performance in Serbia on Thursday evening.
The English trip-hop ensemble drew attention to the severe crisis in the Gaza Strip while playing at the yearly Arsenal Fest in Kragujevac.
Throughout their set, a backdrop displayed news footage and images of demolished structures and devastation from Gaza.
Massive Attack, established in Bristol in 1988, has long condemned what it calls the “illegal occupation, apartheid system and killing with impunity of thousands of Palestinians.” The band reiterated this stance in a declaration published in April.
That message, shared in solidarity with the punk band Kneecap—who had been criticized and saw performances canceled after presenting pro-Gaza messages at the Coachella music festival—affirmed the group’s alignment with artists “with the moral courage” to denounce the destruction occurring in Palestine.
“Gaza is the story. Genocide is the story. And the silence, acquiescence and support of those crimes against humanity by the elected British government is the real story,” the statement emphasized.
Despite broad global demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued a harsh campaign against Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of approximately 56,300 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.
The English trip-hop ensemble drew attention to the severe crisis in the Gaza Strip while playing at the yearly Arsenal Fest in Kragujevac.
Throughout their set, a backdrop displayed news footage and images of demolished structures and devastation from Gaza.
Massive Attack, established in Bristol in 1988, has long condemned what it calls the “illegal occupation, apartheid system and killing with impunity of thousands of Palestinians.” The band reiterated this stance in a declaration published in April.
That message, shared in solidarity with the punk band Kneecap—who had been criticized and saw performances canceled after presenting pro-Gaza messages at the Coachella music festival—affirmed the group’s alignment with artists “with the moral courage” to denounce the destruction occurring in Palestine.
“Gaza is the story. Genocide is the story. And the silence, acquiescence and support of those crimes against humanity by the elected British government is the real story,” the statement emphasized.
Despite broad global demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued a harsh campaign against Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of approximately 56,300 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment