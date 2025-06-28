Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Band Shows Support for Palestinians


2025-06-28 06:46:42
(MENAFN) The British music group Massive Attack conveyed their support for the Palestinian people during their performance in Serbia on Thursday evening.

The English trip-hop ensemble drew attention to the severe crisis in the Gaza Strip while playing at the yearly Arsenal Fest in Kragujevac.

Throughout their set, a backdrop displayed news footage and images of demolished structures and devastation from Gaza.

Massive Attack, established in Bristol in 1988, has long condemned what it calls the “illegal occupation, apartheid system and killing with impunity of thousands of Palestinians.” The band reiterated this stance in a declaration published in April.

That message, shared in solidarity with the punk band Kneecap—who had been criticized and saw performances canceled after presenting pro-Gaza messages at the Coachella music festival—affirmed the group’s alignment with artists “with the moral courage” to denounce the destruction occurring in Palestine.

“Gaza is the story. Genocide is the story. And the silence, acquiescence and support of those crimes against humanity by the elected British government is the real story,” the statement emphasized.

Despite broad global demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued a harsh campaign against Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of approximately 56,300 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.

