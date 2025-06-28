Shefali Jariwala's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral Check Here
Actress, model, and dancer Shefali Jariwala's final Instagram post has gone viral after her passing. Fans are deeply moved by the post, which features her last photoshoot
Shefali shared this photoshoot two days before her passing, captioning it "Bling it on baby." The photos were taken by photographer Kunal Verma, whom she credited.In her last photoshoot, the "Kaanta Laga" girl wore a beautiful silver outfit designed by Namrata Joshipura. She accessorized with rings from handcrafted jewelry brand Mozaati.Shefali looked stunning in her final photoshoot, styled by Tanisha Chhajjer and assisted by Nisha Singhvi.Shefali was known for her dance, especially the 2002 remix music video "Kaanta Laga," which made her an unforgettable icon.Shefali's sudden death at 42 from cardiac arrest shocked fans and family. Her fitness in the photoshoot led to disbelief, with comments like "Can't believe it" and "Life is so unpredictable."Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, whom she married in 2014. This was her second marriage, the first being to musician Harmeet Singh, which ended in 2009. She had no children.
