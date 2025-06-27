Avocados From Mexico Wraps Up Its Largest Influencer Campaign Yet With 51 Creators Across Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Vancouver to Montréal,made its way into the kitchens of 51 Canadian content creators to celebrate flavour, versatility and cultural richness. A nationwide campaign that made avocados shine in all their forms.

MONTREAL, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Vancouver to Montréal, Avocados From Mexico has officially wrapped up its largest influencer campaign in Canada . With a total of 51 creators - from nano to macro - the brand partnered with chefs, nutritionists, lifestyle tastemakers, family content creators and foodie experts to deliver inspiring content.

The timing couldn't have been better: Canadians are now among the top avocado consumers in the world. Thanks to its nutritional benefits and incredible versatility, the avocado has become a staple in fridges across the country. From power bowls and breakfast toasts to healthy smoothies and decadent desserts (yes, even with chocolate!), it's the kind of ingredient that fits all recipes, all palates, and all times of day. A versatility that creators brought to life in creative, mouthwatering ways throughout the campaign.

An Eight-Month Campaign Rooted In Real Life

Rather than short-term collaborations, the campaign was designed as a continuous, real-life storytelling initiative, supported by a calendar of key themes and seasonal content highlights:



Holiday Season recipes & entertaining tips;

Health & Nutrition Month with a focus on wellness, fitness and balanced meals;

Family content featuring lunchbox and everyday ideas;

Cinco de Mayo , which helped amplify the national co-branded activation with Tia Rosa – the iconic Mexican tortilla brand newly available in Québec – supported by a retail contest across grocery banners; Summer of fun, with BBQ, snack and picnic inspirations.



Thanks to this year-round approach, the creators shared continuous high-quality content that reflected the diversity of Canadian kitchens and consumers and showcased everyday avocado recipes that truly resonate.

Nationwide Reach, Real Impact

Earlier this spring, Avocados From Mexico also partnered with six Canadian chefs for a nationwide collaboration celebrating multicultural cuisine through avocados. The initiative, which showcased diverse chef recipes from coast to coast, earned national coverage and reinforced the brand's position as a premium, versatile and inclusive product. Read more here .

Now with this new campaign, the 51 content creators delivered 276 original posts , generating over 600,000 impressions and an impressive 4% average engagement rate .

“What makes this campaign unique is its continuity, diversity, and relevance,” explains Xavier BERNARD, consultant for Avocados From Mexico.“We're not just showing avocados on toast, we're sharing how Canadians actually use them in real life, all year round.”

The content came to life across Instagram Reels, TikToks, blog posts, and more-boosting brand affinity and consumer engagement across the country.

Some content you'll want to check out includes:



@lepouvoirdesplantes_

@hub_nutrition

@rhubandcod @urbansizzle

Why Canadians Love Avocados From Mexico

Avocados aren't just trendy, they're genuinely loved. Rich in good fats, fibre, and key nutrients, they tick all the boxes for health, taste, and convenience.

Avocados From Mexico are grown in the unique climate of Michoacán, producing year-round fruit with a creamy texture, nutty taste, and consistent quality. As climacteric fruits, they continue to ripen naturally after harvest, giving consumers full control over how and when to enjoy them, firm for slicing or soft for mashing.

No wonder Canadians now consume more than 2 billion avocados every year . Proof that it's not just a trend – it's a kitchen essential from coast to coast.

Want to learn more? Discover all the benefits of Avocados From Mexico and 25 reasons to love them even more!

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

