Apertum Highlights In Top Growth Layer-1 Of Avalanche Primary Netwrok By Snowpeer Stats
In just its first two quarters of 2025, Apertum has processed over 1.5 million transactions , surpassed 50,000 active on-chain members , and enabled the deployment of 530+ smart contracts . Apertum is now spotlighted alongside major projects such as FIFA , tokenized real-world assets , and leading Web3 gaming ecosystems . This recognition reflects not only Apertum's raw numbers, but its growing influence in the broader Avalanche Subnet architecture.Avalanche Ecosystem Enters a New Era of Adoption
The broader Avalanche ecosystem, centered around its expanding L1 Primary Network infrastructure, is experiencing massive, visible growth. As Snowpeer stats:
- 125M+ transactions processed in a single week 219M+ monthly transactions and accelerating $290B+ in tokenized real estate assets 100+ new Subnet-based projects in development Millions of new users onboarding
Avalanche's horizontal scaling architecture - “Many chains, feels like one” - is no longer a vision. It's live, and Apertum is playing a major role in this scalability.
Why Apertum Is a Catalyst for High-Impact Growth
Apertum was classified as a general-purpose Layer1 blockchain within the Avalanche ecosystem by a Messari report , highlighting its strategic role in decentralized infrastructure.
Apertum offers a powerful combination of blockchain advantages:
- Very fast transactions: 0.15–1.5 seconds (TTF – Transaction Finality) 4,500 Transactions Per Second (TPS) for high throughput Ultra-low fees , enabling cost-efficient on-chain activity Deflationary token model : up to 50% of all fees burned Fully EVM-compatible smart contract deployment Apertum Contracts Wizard for easy and rapid dApp launches Access to an engaged, liquidity-rich community Ecosystem tools : DEX , Bridge , and Secure High-Yield Infrastructure
These features allow projects to launch, attract users, and scale quickly within a trusted ecosystem. The result: vibrant developer activity, fast integrations, and deep community participation.
The $APTM token is built for long-term value and utility , supporting network security, rewards, and sustainable tokenomics. No VC, no institutional backing - Apertum launched community-first and continues to grow organically.Apertum's Journey from Launch to Mass Adoption: Q1–Q2 2025 Highlights
Launched in January 2025 , Apertum has already achieved breakthrough DAO community growth and market adoption . On February 19 , $APTM made its DEX debut, rising from $0.025 to $4.50 - a staggering 17,900% ROI . By March 17 , the token was listed on major CeFi exchanges with a collective user base exceeding 80 million , reaching a price high of $2.50 and $16.5M in daily trading volume by April.
- Over 1,053,436 APTM (~$1.2M) were burned Over 9,545,369 APTM (~$10.8M) were mined for ecosystem rewards
With its foundation rooted in decentralization, performance , and real usability , Apertum doesn't just follow Avalanche's growth trajectory -
it's setting the benchmark for what a next-generation Layer1 blockchain can achieve.
