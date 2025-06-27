Apertum Highlights In Top Growth Layer-1 Of Avalanche Primary Netwrok By Snowpeer Stats

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking), securing its position among Avalanche's most dynamic and fastest-scaling networks. According to recent data from, a real-time analytics platform that monitors activity across the Avalanche ecosystem,as a high-impact Layer-1 blockchain driving rapid ecosystem expansion.

In just its first two quarters of 2025, Apertum has processed over 1.5 million transactions , surpassed 50,000 active on-chain members , and enabled the deployment of 530+ smart contracts . Apertum is now spotlighted alongside major projects such as FIFA , tokenized real-world assets , and leading Web3 gaming ecosystems . This recognition reflects not only Apertum's raw numbers, but its growing influence in the broader Avalanche Subnet architecture.

The broader Avalanche ecosystem, centered around its expanding L1 Primary Network infrastructure, is experiencing massive, visible growth. As Snowpeer stats:



125M+ transactions processed in a single week

219M+ monthly transactions and accelerating

$290B+ in tokenized real estate assets

100+ new Subnet-based projects in development Millions of new users onboarding

Avalanche's horizontal scaling architecture - “Many chains, feels like one” - is no longer a vision. It's live, and Apertum is playing a major role in this scalability.

Apertum was classified as a general-purpose Layer1 blockchain within the Avalanche ecosystem by a Messari report , highlighting its strategic role in decentralized infrastructure.

Apertum offers a powerful combination of blockchain advantages:



Very fast transactions: 0.15–1.5 seconds (TTF – Transaction Finality)

4,500 Transactions Per Second (TPS) for high throughput

Ultra-low fees , enabling cost-efficient on-chain activity

Deflationary token model : up to 50% of all fees burned

Fully EVM-compatible smart contract deployment

Apertum Contracts Wizard for easy and rapid dApp launches

Access to an engaged, liquidity-rich community Ecosystem tools : DEX , Bridge , and Secure High-Yield Infrastructure

These features allow projects to launch, attract users, and scale quickly within a trusted ecosystem. The result: vibrant developer activity, fast integrations, and deep community participation.

The $APTM token is built for long-term value and utility , supporting network security, rewards, and sustainable tokenomics. No VC, no institutional backing - Apertum launched community-first and continues to grow organically.

Launched in January 2025 , Apertum has already achieved breakthrough DAO community growth and market adoption . On February 19 , $APTM made its DEX debut, rising from $0.025 to $4.50 - a staggering 17,900% ROI . By March 17 , the token was listed on major CeFi exchanges with a collective user base exceeding 80 million , reaching a price high of $2.50 and $16.5M in daily trading volume by April.



Over 1,053,436 APTM (~$1.2M) were burned Over 9,545,369 APTM (~$10.8M) were mined for ecosystem rewards

With its foundation rooted in decentralization, performance , and real usability , Apertum doesn't just follow Avalanche's growth trajectory -

it's setting the benchmark for what a next-generation Layer1 blockchain can achieve.

