Discovery Senior Living Unveils First Mobile Disaster Relief Unit, Reinforcing Its Position As The Industry's Most Prepared Senior Housing Communities Operator

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - As hurricane season begins, Discovery Senior Living (Discovery, or the Company), and its affiliated companies, one of the largest and most trusted senior living operators in the U.S., has launched the first-ever Mobile Disaster Relief Unit and new Emergency Platform designed specifically for senior housing communities. This groundbreaking initiative reflects Discovery's ongoing leadership in setting new standards for emergency preparedness, care continuity, resident well-being and superior outcomes.

Recognizing the challenges of vendor delays, infrastructure breakdowns, and limited supply access during any size disruptive event or crisis, the Discovery team developed a scalable solution to bring operational support directly to impacted communities within 12-24 hours. A custom-designed mobile unit was created in partnership a large restoration partner and is equipped with various critical equipment and technology including:



Water and fuel to sustain essential operations and life-saving medical equipment

Portable heating and cooling for comfort rooms for critical services

High-capacity charging stations and LED lighting A Starlink satellite system for uninterrupted internet and communication

What makes Discovery's new approach to crisis preparedness and emergency response unmatched is how the mobile units work in tandem with strategically pre-positioned supply hubs. These hubs are fully stocked with:



Emergency medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, suction units, and backup battery systems

Bedding supplies like cots, blankets, pillows, and personal care kits

Sanitation and infection control supplies including PPE, hygiene kits, and disinfectants

Nutrition and hydration provisions, such as shelf-stable meals, bottled water, IV fluids, and feeding assistance tools Flashlights, batteries, radios, portable comms devices, and generator-ready power strips

By combining mobile infrastructure with local supply staging, Discovery ensures that communities have the greatest possible opportunity for uninterrupted operations, even in the face of prolonged utility outages or access disruptions. Most importantly, critical healthcare services, including oxygen delivery, medication management, and resident monitoring, continue without interruption.

"This is one example of what it means to operate differently at Discovery," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Our teams are relentlessly focused on leadership, rethinking the status quo, and elevating performance while simultaneously reducing risk and ensuring superior outcomes for our residents, families and capital partners. Our platform allows our specialized teams to use their expertise to innovate in areas where our Capital Partners can't afford to fall short, especially in the safety, comfort, and quality of life of older adults."

This idea was developed by Discovery's own senior facilities director with direct experience managing through Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Helene and most recently preparing for, and responding to, the devastating California wildfires.

The Company's crisis and emergency preparedness initiatives are powered by Discovery's differentiated, propriety operating platform, a model that brings together subject matter experts across clinical, facilities, and emergency disciplines to anticipate risks and solve problems at scale. The team includes:



Former military officers with operational command experience

Regional leaders with 30+ years in hurricane zones Experts in restoration logistics, infrastructure resilience, and FEMA compliance

Discovery's Mobile Disaster Unit is currently staged in Florida, with expansion plans underway for Texas and the Mid-Atlantic.

Across senior housing communities, the expectation for safety, continuity, quality of life is not just high, it's priceless. Discovery is investing to exceed that standard.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery) is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 40,000 units across more than 360 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 18,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

