Zelensky Announces Broader State Support For Ukrainian Business And Industry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, Zelensky made the statement during the“Government and Business Forum: From Dialogue to Partnership” held in Kyiv.

“We understand that it's economic growth that should fill the budget - not pressure or squeezing money out of the economy. Good decisions require good teams that generate and implement ideas. That's why we need dialogue between the state and all social forces, including entrepreneurs. We're working through the State-Business Council format and will continue to preserve and expand government support programs for Ukrainian business and production,” the President said.

Zelensky emphasized that for the first time in Ukraine's history, the country is implementing initiatives with international partners focused on investing directly into Ukrainian production.

“These billions of dollars in investment are going into our weapons, equipment, and machinery production. We've had very productive meetings with the G7 and are seeing successful cooperation with EU partners, as well as bilateral results with key countries around the world,” he added.

The President noted that Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and long-term support commitments from international partners clearly demonstrate the world's confidence in Ukraine's future.

“We are continuing the work of the State-Business Council and have proposed making it broader. I strongly encourage everyone involved to be as active as possible,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine is launching a joint weapons production program with international partners, both domestically and in participating Ramstein countries.

Recently, President Zelensky called on participants at the Defense Industries Forum in the Netherlands to support joint arms production through the Security Action for Europe initiative, which envisions up to €150 billion in funding for defense industry development.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram