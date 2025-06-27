German Police Investigating Arson Attack Targeting Bundeswehr Trucks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the Criminal Police Department in Thuringia, which responded to Ukrinform's enquiry.

The police are aware of the video circulating in Russian social media and are currently checking its authenticity and origin.

In addition to the crime scene investigation work, consultations were held with fire experts and other agencies.

“The analysis of evidence is underway. Currently, potential versions are being explored in all directions as we have already initiated appropriate investigative action. Contacts and information exchange throughout the country with all relevant security agencies, in particular regarding similar incidents in Germany, are ongoing," the Department said, stopping short of providing any details of the inquiry.

No comment was offered on a possible involvement of Russian or pro-Russian actors.

As reported earlier, unidentified arsonists set on fire six Bundeswehr trucks parked at the premises of the MAN truck manufacturer in Erfurt on the night of June 22. Video and photos (pre and post-arson) have been circulating on a Russian Telegram channel since June 26.

"Various military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces is being brought to Erfurt, Germany, for repair. Our people decided that all this was unnecessary and that the Ukrainian armed forces did not need such equipment. So they simply burned it. That's how it was done,” the post says.

The caption to the video claims that the targeted vehicles were intended for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

When asked by journalists at the German Ministry of Defense, the spokesman did not confirm that information.

“I can deny that this was materiel for Ukraine,” the spokesman said, adding that Russian propaganda, of course, seeks to create just such an impression.

MAN is a service partner of the Bundeswehr. The car manufacturer, together with the defense company Rheinmetall, supplies trucks to the army and maintains them.

This is the second arson attack at the enterprise within the past 12 months: on June 1, 2024, an arson attack targeting military equipment was documented at the same location where three Bundeswehr trucks and three vehicles of the Singapore Armed Forces were damaged.

Two weeks ago, six Bundeswehr vehicles were also set on fire at a workshop in Soltau, Lower Saxony.

As reported, Russia has been running hybrid operations in Germany for several years, including acts of sabotage, subversion, and espionage, in particular in areas where Ukrainian recruits undergo training. For example, a trial is currently underway in Munich targeting individuals accused of plotting acts of sabotage on behalf of the Russian government.

