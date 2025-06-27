Abu Dhabi Conducts First Drone Parcel Delivery In Trial Project

A drone has successfully delivered a parcel in Abu Dhabi for the first time using a winch-based system - as part of a pilot project to accelerate smart and autonomous logistics across the emirate.

The landmark trial in Khalifa City integrates unmanned aerial systems into Abu Dhabi's transport ecosystem. The drone delivered a simulated package from a local post office to a drop zone demonstrating the feasibility of urban autonomous aerial delivery. The operation was backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and conducted by aviation technology firm LODD and logistics holding group 7X.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our airspace remains a top priority,” said Humaid Saber Al Hameli, Director of the Aviation Transport Division at the Integrated Transport Centre.“This pilot trial reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors, and represents a concrete step toward the future of smart aerial mobility in the emirate.”

The initiative is part of the emirate's broader strategy to enable smart mobility under the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), with support from ADIO's Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster. Regulatory oversight for the test was provided by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre.

Omran Malek, Head of the SAVI Cluster at ADIO, said the pilot demonstrated the type of forward-thinking strategies that add long-term economic and infrastructure value to Abu Dhabi.“ADIO is proud to champion the development and rollout of cutting-edge logistics technologies that strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global innovation hub,” he said.

The pilot reflects growing efforts to localise advanced technology development and reinforce Abu Dhabi's role as a leader in future infrastructure. LODD and 7X say they will continue to work with regulators to fine-tune operational procedures and prepare for wider rollout of drone-based logistics services.

"Autonomous drones introduce a transformative layer to urban delivery networks,” said Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD.“With one operator able to manage multiple deliveries simultaneously, the system brings a new level of scalability and responsiveness to the logistics chain.”

Similarly, Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, which oversees delivery provider EMX, said the milestone supports the UAE's smart mobility goals. "By integrating autonomous aerial technology into EMX's national logistics ecosystem, we are enhancing operational reach and speed, and building a more adaptive, future-ready network.”

The test flight is the first phase in a broader plan to deploy drone delivery across Abu Dhabi, aligning with regulatory efforts and infrastructure readiness to position the emirate as a regional hub for autonomous air mobility.