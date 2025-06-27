Dubai Airports Braces For Peak Travel Period, Reveals Busiest Day Before Summer Break
The next two weeks will be extremely busy at Dubai International (DXB) with over 265,000 passengers travelling on average per day, Dubai Airports said on Thursday.
The world's busiest international airport will see more than 3.4 million passengers travelling through the airport between June 27 and July 9 with July 5 will be the busiest day for both departures and transfer traffic.
This comes a day after Emirates airline announced a similar summer peak travel advisory on Wednesday with more than 30,000 passengers departing from DXB from June 26 to June 30.
Following a brief disruption of flights due to Iran's attack at US military bases in Qatar , most of the airlines have resumed their scheduled operations.
On Tuesday, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates said its passengers experienced minimal disruptions to their travel plans after the Iranian attack, with regularly scheduled flights resuming within a few short hours.
Dubai Airports also announced the resumption of full operations at its airports in the emirate following a temporary precautionary pause on Tuesday.
Dubai Airports advised people travelling with families, and children over the age of 12 to use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.
It asked people to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure, utilise online check-in, self-service kiosks and bag drop at DXB Terminal 3, and stay informed on flight and gate updates with DXB Express Maps.
