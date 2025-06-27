Gender Wage Gap Persists In Switzerland
A full-time employed person received a median wage of CHF81,500 in 2024, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) based on the Swiss Labor Force Survey (SLFS). This means that half of full-time workers earned more, the other half less. A full-time employee is defined as someone working 90% or more of the day.
Men earned CHF90,800 full-time and women CHF80,000. This corresponds to a 12% lower wage for women.
The difference is even more striking among self-employed women, whose median salary of CHF65,000 is almost a quarter lower than that of men at CHF84,000. For executives and senior managers, compensation is CHF139,000 for men and CHF120,000 for women, approximately 14%, the report added.
According to the FSO, large differences were evident in intellectual and scientific professions, where the median wage for women, at CHF96,000, is 18% lower than that of a man, who earns CHF117,000.
The only exception in the survey is the median wages of full-time apprentices. Here, wages are generally the same regardless of gender and are only sometimes lower for women.
