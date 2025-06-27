Education Ministry Follows Up On Discussions On General Secondary Exams

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 27 (Petra)-- Mahmoud Hyasat, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, said that the ministry has been keeping a careful eye on the different responses that have been going around on social media in relation to the General Secondary Education Certificate (Tawjihi) examinations.The Ministry confirms that all test questions have been prepared in accordance with exacting educational standards and specification tables, which guarantee that all subjects are covered while accounting for students' varying degrees of comprehension, application, analysis, interpretation, and information use.The idea of fairness and equal opportunity is reinforced by Hyasat's emphasis that all exam questions were drawn from the approved curriculum and that no questions were asked outside of it.In reference to the ongoing dispute over the math test's difficulty, Hyasat acknowledged that the same remarks are made each year. Nonetheless, a sizable portion of students receive full marks in this topic, indicating that the test accounts for individual variances and assesses a range of abilities.He underlined that the Ministry will rectify the multiple-choice questions in the next few days and give the media precise data on how well students performed on that section of the test. This is meant to increase openness and give the public a clear image of how well pupils are performing in reality.Hyasat urged parents and beloved students against falling for the hoopla around certain voices that are trying to discredit the tests or propagate misinformation. These voices are frequently connected to commercial interests involving unaccredited summaries, dossiers, or online classes. We stress that the Ministry's official curriculum serves as the main and only source of information."Lastly, we tell our pupils that the marking procedure is governed by exacting scientific and statistical guidelines that guarantee equity and everyone's best interests. We strongly advise them to maintain the same level of focus and dedication in their preparation for the next tests," Hyasat noted.