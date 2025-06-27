Keybank Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Employers In The Greater Philadelphia Region

MENAFN - 3BL) PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, June 27, 2025 /3BL/ – KeyBank has been named a 2025 honoree of the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia (the Chamber), in partnership with globally recognized nonprofit Points of Light, lead partner the Philadelphia Foundation, and other local partners. Modeled after Points of Light's national program, the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia measures and recognizes civic-minded companies using their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact within their organizations and communities – setting the standard for civic engagement in the region.

“At KeyBank, we believe that being a good corporate citizen means showing up for our communities with purpose and consistency,” said KeyBank Eastern Pennsylvania Market President Youseff Tannous.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees. This distinction reflects the deep commitment of our teammates who invest their time, talents and resources to help our neighborhoods thrive. It's a proud moment for all of us at KeyBank to be acknowledged for doing what we believe in-making a meaningful difference where we live and work.”

The 2025 Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees represent private and public companies, as well as nonprofits, agencies, and institutions (e.g., hospitals and universities) of more than 10 employees operating in the 11-county Greater Philadelphia region. They have been selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program:



Investment of resources;

Integration across business functions;

Institutionalization through policies and systems; and Impact measurement.

Since 2011, the national Civic 50 has provided a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and has showcased how companies drive social impact in their business and within the community.

“The Chamber is proud to recognize KeyBank as a 2025 honoree of the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia,” said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber.“Each of this year's honorees are valued members of Greater Philadelphia's business community, exemplifying what it means to be a positive corporate citizen and demonstrating the power of service. We thank KeyBank for their efforts to drive impact and congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

In keeping with the Chamber's efforts to drive regional impact and achieve its vision, it also serves as home to the Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Network (GPCVN), a community of diverse businesses committed to giving back to their communities.

The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees were officially recognized on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at an Honoree Reveal Celebration hosted at the Cira Centre. The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia Self-Assessment is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value, and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process.

To learn more about the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia and its honorees, please visit Chmbr/Civic50 .

About Keycorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

About the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia works together with members, investors, and stakeholders, to realize our bold vision: Greater Philadelphia is a top global destination for business and a leader in inclusive growth. As the metro-regional chamber of commerce serving the 11-county, tri-state Greater Philadelphia region, we are the premier organization to convene and connect business, government, and civic leaders to drive economic growth and prosperity for all. Learn more at ChamberPHL .

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit pointsoflight .

Partners for Greater Philadelphia Civic 50

Regional partners with the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia on the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia are the Philadelphia Foundation (lead partner), Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Network, Philanthropy Network, and True Impact (National Partner).

###