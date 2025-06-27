Defense Ministry, MOI Issue Joint Statement Regarding Missile Debris
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar have issued a joint public statement today June 27, 2025, urging all citizens and residents to immediately report any unusual objects or debris they suspect might be remnants of Iranian missile interception operations.
The ministries emphasize that only specialized authorities should handle such materials due to their hazardous nature and the potential risk they pose to public health and safety.
The statement explicitly warns against touching or approaching these objects.
The ministries instruct anyone who encounters suspicious debris to not touch it and not get near it and to immediately report it via the dedicated hotline: 40442999.
The ministries assure the public that all reports would be handled according to established and approved procedures.
