Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Work Begins On Water Supply Scheme In Jawzjan's Khanqah

2025-06-27 02:00:19
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Construction work on a water supply network has been launched in Khanqah district of northern Jawzjan province.

Inaugurating the project, Maulvi Asadullah Hamza, the head of the Jawzjan Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department, said that the water supply network in Yangi Qala Arabia village would cost 11 million afghanis.

He added a water reservoir with a capacity of 40 cubic meters, digging of an 80-meter-deep well and extending a 20-kilometer-long pipe to each house were part of the scheme.

According to him, the project would enable about 300 families to gain access to clean drinking water.

Meanwhile, residents of the area expressed happiness over the launch of work on the project, saying it would help resolve the scarcity of clean drinking water in their area.

The project will take three months to complete

