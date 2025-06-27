Rocket Launcher Releases“Scope” Chrome Extension: The X-Ray For Meme Coin Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rocket Launcher's Scope gives meme coin traders instant insights into token safety with automated scam detection and real-time developer behavior analysis - all from a single browser click

London, UK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Launcher , the pioneering platform for creating and launching meme coins on Solana, today unveiled its highly anticipated Scope Chrome Extension . This powerful new tool equips meme coin traders with a crucial weapon in the fight against scam tokens. Scope acts like X-ray glasses for crypto, revealing the hidden risks behind any token contract address (CA) - with just one click.







With over 99% of meme coins being potential scams, identifying malicious developer behavior is critical. Scope tackles this exact problem by exposing the inner workings of tokens directly within your browser. No more jumping across blockchain explorers or manually analyzing suspicious activity - Scope automates everything.

How It Works:

Once installed, users can simply input a token's contract address into the extension. Scope then scans the token using Rocket Launcher's proprietary database and analytics engine, instantly delivering a four-point diagnostic:

– What percentage of the token supply was bought by the creator upon launch?– How much of the token supply is still controlled by the developer?– Is trading activity artificially inflated using bots?– What portion of recent trading volume comes from the developer?

The result: a clear summary and a straightforward recommendation - is the token safe to buy or a red flag?

The Problem Scope Solves:

Price charts don't tell the whole story. Behind every green candle could be a developer pumping volume with bots or planning a rug pull. Scope provides the clarity and confidence traders need, helping users avoid junk tokens and protect their capital in a market flooded with scams.

“This tool is like giving traders X-ray glasses,” says the Rocket Launcher team.“We expose the dirty tricks and protect users before they fall into a trap. Scope isn't just another extension - it's peace of mind in one click.”

Bonus: Invite & Save

Scope offers a built-in referral program:



5% commission to the inviter for every purchase 5% lifetime discount for every user who signs up via a referral link



This makes Scope a protective tool and a way to earn within your trading network.

Download Scope for Chrome here and follow the community on Telegram and X .

About Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher is the ultimate tool for effortlessly launching your meme coin. For just 0.001 SOL, you can generate an idea and an image, then launch it in just a few clicks on Raydium - no coding or complex setup required. Your token is sent directly to Raydium, bypassing bonding curves, with 0 SOL required for liquidity pools, thanks to our v3 liquidity pools. Plus, memes are generated based on top-performing meme coins, ensuring you're always on-trend. Available now on Solana, Rocket Launcher makes launching a meme coin as easy as saying pump.

Media Contact

Rocket Launcher PR

