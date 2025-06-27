Ukrposhta Reveals Number Of Branches Operating In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported via phone to a Ukrinform corrspondent by Maksym Sutkovyi, Director of Ukrposhta for Donetsk region.

“Ukrposhta continues to operate in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region. Over the past four months, changes have occurred due to the situation on the front line. Currently, we have 48 stationary branches and 11 mobile teams in operation,” said Sutkovyi.

He recalled that at the end of February 2025, there were 66 functioning branches in the region, including 12 mobile and one logistics branch. Since then, some have been damaged or forced to close due to intensified shelling.

“Many of our branches have been damaged recently - too many to count. Some damage forced us to shut down completely; others had to close temporarily as the front approached. In some cases, we managed to restore operations after attacks,” he noted.

Sutkovyi confirmed the loss of a branch in Rodynske and the suspension of operations in dangerous parts of Volnovakha district, including the villages of Bohatyr and Komar.“We only serve those areas with mobile units, and only when it's safe to do so, in coordination with military administrations,” he explained.

He added that mobile units are also used in dangerous towns like Myrnohrad, and in areas near Luhansk, as well as safer areas without stationary branches.

Ukrposhta facilities in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Lyman, and especially Kostiantynivka, have repeatedly suffered from enemy shelling. Branches in Dobropillia, Sviatohirsk, and Mykolaivka have also been affected.

Despite the attacks, Sutkovyi emphasized Ukrposhta's resilience:“We have a rule: to resume operations within 24 hours after shelling. We board up windows, restore infrastructure, and provide services again the next day to minimize disruption for residents.”

Sutkovyi stressed the importance of staff safety. Ukrposhta employees are equipped with body armor and helmets, and one armored vehicle is used in high-risk zones.

“Unfortunately, we had two armored vehicles - one was seriously damaged in Pokrovsk in March. Luckily, no one was hurt. Now we have just one for the most dangerous locations.”

Almost 271,000 civilians remain inregion

He proudly noted:“We haven't lost a single employee to the war. That's something we deeply care about - their safety comes first.”

Before Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, 304 Ukrposhta branches operated in Donetsk region - 244 stationary and 60 mobile.

Donetsk region continues to suffer from daily Russian shelling, causing civilian casualties and damage to homes, businesses, utilities, and critical infrastructure. With the longest active front line in Ukraine - nearly 300 km - it remains one of the most dangerous areas.

As of June 26, 2025, approximately 270,600 civilians remain in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

Photo credit: Ukrposhta