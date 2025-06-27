Godspeed Exotics LTD Announces New Flagship Facility In Long Island, New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Godspeed Exotics LTD announces the opening of its NYC facility, a step toward deeper community engagement, greater industry impact, and continued innovation in the luxury automotive space.

Albany, New York, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godspeed Exotics LTD , a premier automotive concierge service, announces the grand opening of its brand new state-of-the-art facility in Long Island, New York. This space was designed to centralize and elevate every aspect of the company's bespoke automotive services under one roof, including vehicle wraps, tints, star headliners, detailing, ceramic coatings, paint protection, maintenance, and more. By eliminating the need for third-party outsourcing, Godspeed Exotics is bound to set a new standard for quality control, turnaround times, and personalized service in the luxury automotive space.







Godspeed Exotics LTD

“We want to reshape what our clients can expect from the luxury automotive world,” says founder Hector Martinez.“I've worked with some of the most recognized names in the industry, and I've seen where the service gaps are. Our new facility allows us to close those gaps and deliver a concierge-level experience that speaks to the passion and pride our clients have for their vehicles.”

Godspeed Exotics is known for its services, such as exotic car rentals, collector car sourcing, white-glove maintenance, transportation, and cosmetic restoration. In addition to offering a full suite of high-performance services like tuning, diagnostics, and pre-purchase inspections, it ensures all technicians and specialists are factory-trained and vetted through an elite internal network.

The company operates on a client-first philosophy. It places transparency, access, and personalized care at the core of its service offerings. Whether a single exotic car or an entire fleet, the team treats each client to a bespoke experience as precise and luxurious as the vehicles themselves.

To protect clients' automotive investments and offer seamless access to top-tier services, the company has developed a unique membership model. Clients can choose from Silver, Gold, or Platinum tiers, with benefits scaling according to needs, from simple car cleaning to nationwide luxury fleet access and exclusive pricing on in-house services. This model is designed to give clients the flexibility to roll over unused benefits or leverage their membership toward future automotive purchases.

Godspeed Exotics' expertise was honed by its founder's hands-on experience working with globally renowned manufacturers. This foundation informs its engineering-first mindset, where vehicle performance, aesthetics, and longevity are treated with equal importance.

Besides performance and polish, Godspeed Exotics also prioritizes people. It maintains a strong presence in the local community through regular involvement in charity events and cultural engagements. From cars and coffee meetups to sneaker and toy drives in partnership with well-meaning organizations, Godspeed Exotics leverages its platform to foster camaraderie, uplift local causes, and create a space where car culture meets connection.







Hector Martinez

The impact of Godspeed Exotics is evident. Given its focus on providing collectors and enthusiasts with a trustworthy, all-in-one solution, the company eliminates the fragmentation that typically plagues luxury vehicle ownership. Clients no longer need to manage separate vendors for detailing, mechanical service, or transportation. They can gain a single point of contact that ensures their vehicles are always protected, maintained, and ready at a moment's notice.

The launch of the Long Island facility represents a significant milestone in Godspeed Exotics' growth. With this new base of operations, it's positioned to accelerate its community involvement, expand its reach across the automotive sector, and continue developing innovative offerings that redefine what luxury car care can look like. Martinez and his team remain committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry.



