Alise Kabakoff, Owner Of Knit Me Sew Me, Honored As West Hills, California“Alignable Local Business Person Of The Year” For The Fourth Consecutive Year And Also“2025 Top 50 Women Of Alignable.”

"This award is a reflection of our incredible customers and the love they have for truly handmade products," says Alise Kabakoff. "We're humbled and inspired to continue growing, creating, and serving with care."Alise Kabakoff of Knit Me Sew Me, a highly decorated producer of 100% USA handmade products, proudly announces her fourth consecutive win as the Alignable Local Small Business Person of the Year.











(pictured) Alise Kabakoff, Owner - Knit Me Sew Me

2025 Alignable Local Business Person Of The Year

Known for its wide range of unique, high-quality knitted, crocheted, and sewn items, Knit Me Sew Me has once again been recognized for excellence in craftsmanship, sustainability, and personalized customer service.

"In our local business community, we look out for each other and refer businesses down the street or around the corner to help make everyone in our area as successful as possible," said Alise Kabakoff, "and the challenges we've all encountered have compelled many of us to offer counsel to peers fighting to keep their businesses afloat. While I'm thrilled to receive this award, it's really a testament to our entire community," added Alise Kabakoff.

"One testimonial for Knit Me Sew Me really stood out," Alise Kabakoff said.

Ralph Danna wrote, "It is with great enthusiasm that I endorse Alise Kabakoff and her venture, Knit Me Sew Me. Alise exudes a vibrant energy that is mirrored in the handcrafted treasures she produces. Each item is a testament to her dedication, crafted with love and destined to deliver happiness to every home it graces. Alise's innovative spirit shines through her marketing endeavors, especially the captivating initiative, which underscores her creative genius. Her commitment to embedding a piece of her heart into every creation not only elevates her products but also sets her apart as a remarkable entrepreneur. Choosing Alise Kabakoff and Knit Me Sew Me means choosing unparalleled craftsmanship and a touch of personal warmth that lasts."

A standout in the world of sustainable living, Knit Me Sew Me also produces a growing line of eco-friendly home essentials such as reusable Swiffer covers , dishcloths , and cup cozies . These thoughtfully designed items provide environmentally conscious customers with practical alternatives to disposable products-without sacrificing beauty or function.

Among its lineup of distinctive products is the popular Lucky Ducky , Knit Me Sew Me's mascot, which brings joy and laughter around the world. Available in five delightful colors, as well as custom combinations, these hand crocheted Duckies are a must have.

Last but not least and because of their unique nature, special orders play a large part in Knit Me Sew Me's success as each customer's one-of-a-kind vision becomes a reality.

Alise Kabakoff received a distinctive badge on her Alignable profile to acknowledge this achievement. She was also recognized as one of the Top 50 women of Alignable and Top 50 in North America . See what peers are saying on Knit Me Sew Me's Alignable profile.

Knit Me Sew Me looks forward to many more years of crafting memorable, meaningful pieces for customers across the country.

