QMC Shines With Six Gold Awards At ASBU Festival In Tunisia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) achieved a remarkable milestone by winning six gold awards at the 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival, organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), and concluded at the City of Culture in the Tunisian capital.

This unprecedented recognition affirms the Corporation's commitment to high-quality media content and its growing presence in the Arab media landscape.

In this context, Qatar TV and Radio were honored with the gold awards on Thursday evening.

Qatar TV won the gold award in the Comedy Series category for the series Murdi W Daham 2, and the program Al Jeel Al Wa'ed (The Promising Generation) won gold in the Children's Programs category.

The report Electronic Fraud received gold in the News Report category, while the documentary Gaza: The Nightmare won gold in the Documentary Films and Programs on the Palestinian Cause category.

As for Qatar Radio, it received two gold awards: the first in the Scientific Programs and Artificial Intelligence category for the program Push of a Button, and the second in the Awareness category for the program The Will, which focused on neighborly respect.

In this regard, HE Acting CEO of Qatar Media Corporation Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani congratulated Qatar TV and Radio on winning six gold awards at the 25th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia.

In a post on his official account on Platform X, His Excellency stated that this achievement reflects the excellence of Qatari media and the efforts of colleagues in delivering high-quality content, wishing everyone continued success and looking forward to more accomplishments.

Director of Qatar TV Ali Saleh Al Sada said that they are proud of this major achievement, which reflects Qatar TV's presence in the Arab media scene and proves the quality of production and the strength of their media message and the effort behind it.

He noted that winning multiple gold awards at the Arab level was no coincidence, but the result of a clear media strategy and a national vision aligned with modern developments.

He expressed his gratitude to all colleagues who worked sincerely to achieve this distinction and his aspiration for more successes worthy of Qatar's name and its media, especially Qatar TV.

For his part, Director of Qatar Radio Mohammed Nasser Al Mohannadi said that Qatar Radio's gold wins at the 2025 Arab Radio and Television Festival crown a strategic media vision and a conscious message. He noted that this achievement reflects the institutional work within QMC, which combines planning, creativity, and teamwork.

Al Mohannadi considered the win a result of role integration within the Corporation and a product of a supportive and innovation-driven work environment.

He affirmed that Qatar Radio will continue to deliver its media mission with high quality and refined content, remaining a sincere voice and a pulse for what matters to society, both locally and across the Arab world.

QMC also won two additional awards in the Radio and Television Exchange category, one for Qatar Radio and one for Qatar TV, bringing the Corporation's total to eight awards at the 2025 Arab Radio and Television Festival, the highest number in its history of participation.

The 25th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival was held in Tunis under the theme "A Space for Cultural Encounters and Creativity," from June 23 to 26, 2025.

The festival is one of the Arab world's premier annual media events, organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union to promote media production, honor creativity, and elevate content quality.

It celebrates outstanding content from Arab broadcasters and channels, fosters creative competition through radio and television contests among member states, and enhances cooperation among Arab media institutions.