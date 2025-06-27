Reshape Lifesciences® Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders Equity Requirement
On May 28, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company that its securities were subject to delisting from Nasdaq based on the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires companies listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity for continued listing.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's stockholders' equity was $1.2 million. However (a) between June 3, 2025 and June 6, 2025, the Company sold 593,000 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $3,642,564 pursuant to an equity distribution agreement with Maxim Group LLC in an“at-the-market” offering, as previously disclosed in the Company's prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 9, 2025 and (b) on June 9, 2025, the Company completed an offering of 1,054,604 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $2,636,510, as previously disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 12, 2025.
About ReShape Lifesciences®
ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational vagal neuromodulation system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit .
CONTACTS:
ReShape Lifesciences Contact:
Paul F. Hickey
President and Chief Executive Officer
949-276-7223
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment