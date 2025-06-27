Announcing The Winners Of The 2025 Bulldog PR Awards
Renowned as the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards offer a unique and media-savvy evaluation of the most exceptional campaigns, individuals, and agencies in the field. For more than 2 decades, the program has celebrated those who advance the industry through innovation, creativity, and meaningful storytelling.
Each year, the Bulldog PR Awards honor a Grand Prize winner in each major category, highlighting work that stands out. To qualify for a Grand Prize, applicants must have entered multiple categories and earned Gold Awards at least twice.
This year's Grand Prize winners are:
- More Plants on Plates Illinois by Stomping Ground Strategies for Best Campaign of 2024 Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. for PR Star of 2024 Vicarious PR for Best PR Agency of 2024
"What fascinated me about judging this year's contest is the steady hand of veteran leaders at legacy firms. They nurture their teams and can articulately explain to clients why the firm's creative work is vital," says longtime Bulldog PR Awards judge Tom Hallman, Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer with The (Portland) Oregonian. "I was also pleased to see the emergence of the next generation of young leaders, and the birth of new firms with new ideas."
"Another terrific year of entries showcasing the sheer talent and ingenuity in PR, from the creative brainstorming these teams engage in to the brilliant strategies and execution that follow," says Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor and awards judge. "I'm always amazed to see so many new approaches in these campaigns, how effectively firms are incorporating new tools and technologies, and achieving such remarkable results."
"The level of talent and creativity in the PR/marketing industry-as seen in all these entries-is at an all-time high. Being a judge allows me to see behind the scenes, and that is where the hard work and magic takes place," adds Hallman. "Congratulations to all the winners."
The full list of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards winners is below.
To learn more about the Bulldog PR Awards, visit bulldogawards and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines and upcoming awards programs.
Campaign Categories
Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2024
- Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois
Best Integration of PR and Marketing
- Gold: Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes" Silver: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Bronze: (W)right On Communications - Outreach Program to Support a $5.5-Billion Legal Settlement
Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign
- Gold: Coriolis Company
Best Healthcare Campaign
- Gold: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with MediaSource - The Parental Loneliness Epidemic Silver: The Abbi Agency - Nevada Health Link 2024-25 Open Enrollment Campaign Bronze: VSC PR - Baby or Your Money Back
Best Business to Business (B2B) Campaign
- Gold: Wireside Communications - Sygnia Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Helps Eaton Let Media Drive Into The Future of Electric Trucks Silver: Tier One Partners Bronze: Wireside Communications - NTT Upgrade 2024
Best Technology/Software Campaign
- Gold: Red Fan Communications for S&S Activewear Silver: Coyne PR - Revolutionizing Digital Therapeutics with Rejoyn Bronze: Wireside Communications - Enfabrica
Best Financial Services Campaign
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Secures Positive Results for Combination Announcement of Two Credit Union Industry Powerhouses Silver: Havas Formula - Chase Fraud & Scam Prevention: Back-To-School Season Scams Earned Media Campaign Bronze: 10 to 1 Public Relations
Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign
- Gold: Kaplow Communications x Madison Reed: Advancing the Next Generation of Women Athletes with the Team ColorWonder Campaign
Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget
- Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Lasagna Love - National Lasagna Day 2024 Silver: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV & DIRECTV Bronze: Coyne PR - Booked in a Blink: PEEPS® Sweet Suite Is a Smash Success
Best Local/Hyperlocal Campaign
- Gold: Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save Silver: Coyne PR - Fore the Win: Coyne PR and LIV Golf's Breakthrough Year in PR Bronze: Coyne PR - Claritin Takes the Itch Out of Wichita
Best Purpose/Brand Values Campaign
- Gold: Edelman Italy - Mentadent "How Old is Your Smile: Prevention extends the life of your teeth; at any age" Silver: AC Milan - Her Name in the Game Bronze: HUNTER - Lysol HERE for Healthy Schools
Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign
- Gold: elemental mktg Silver: Tier One Partners Bronze: SolComms LLC - Blueland: Pods Are Plastic
Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign
- Gold: Jewish Federation of Delaware - Together As One Silver: The Mach 1 Group - Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2024 Bronze: White House Historical Association and FleishmanHillard: Introducing The People's House: A White House Experience
Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign
- Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Silver: American Cleaning Institute - ACI Packets Up! Campaign
Best Public Affairs Campaign
- Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Land Back Campaign Silver: The Mach 1 Group - Texas Secretary of State 2024 Voter Education Tour Bronze: FleishmanHillard - Fighting for Our Nation's Caregivers
Best Community Engagement Campaign
- Gold: Sterling Communications changes perspectives for a high-tech water utility
Best Crisis Management
- Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group - Communicating McCormick Place's Strides in Bird Protections Silver: C-Strategies - Utilizing Proactive, Strategic Communications to Guide Howard Brown Health Through Financial Restructuring
Best Content Marketing Campaign
- Gold: Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save Silver: Coyne PR - Blitzing the Region: A Targeted Approach for iovera°
Best Consumer Product Launch
- Gold: Gregory FCA - MAMMOTION LUBA 2 Launch Silver: Adobe - Photoshop Mobile Launch
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign
- Gold: Syneos Health - Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring
Best Global Campaign
- Gold: Coyne PR - Hilton's Global 2025 Trends Report: Unlocking the Year of the Travel Maximizer
Best Holiday Campaign
- Gold: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV & DIRECTV Silver: Public Dialog - AMADRIA PARK - 'Time for Undiscovered Croatia'
Best Integration of Traditional and New Media
- Gold: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV & DIRECTV Silver: RH Strategic Communications - Achieving Narrative Escape Velocity: Shaping Forescout's Market Position From Legacy to Leader Bronze: Havas Formula - Chase Family Banking
Best Brand Launch
- Gold: Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes" Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV and AMP3's PR Victory: Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Bronze: Public Dialog & Inchcape Motor Polska
Best Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: MikeWorldWide - Impactful Insights: Thrivent's Surround Sound Survey Strategy Silver: Coyne PR - Setting the Stage for Summit Therapeutics: Introducing a New Leader in Lung Cancer Treatment Bronze: Stony Brook Medicine - Knowledge is Contagious: Educating the Public of Emerging Infectious Diseases
Best Newsjacking Campaign
- Gold: Havas Formula - Progressive Insurance's "Un-Become Your Parents in Paris" Campaign Silver: SolComms LLC - Nadya, "Dear President Biden" Bronze: Clearlink - ACP Report - 23 Million Households Could Lose Internet Access
Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt
- Gold: Coyne PR - CeraVe Embarks on a Multi-City Drama Free Cleansing Tour Silver: HUNTER - Lysol Air Sanitizer The Germ Zone Bronze: Stomping Ground Strategies - 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship
Best Thought Leadership Campaign
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Energizes Freedom Solar Power CEO Bret Biggart's LinkedIn
Best Use of Influencers
- Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Silver: French/West/Vaughan - Influencers Grow NC By Train Socials in Lightning-Speed Bronze: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Chicago Dental Society - Driving ROI through Authentic Influence
Best Use of Personality/Celebrity
- Gold: EvolveMKD - Tackling Viking's Disease with a Pro Football Hall of Famer Silver: Coyne PR - Missy Franklin Dives into Kidney Disease Awareness with Otsuka Collaboration Bronze: Coyne PR - MiraLAX Exposes The Gut Gap
Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer
- Gold: REQ - Turning Data into Headlines: How SpyCloud and REQ Partnered to Amplify SpyCloud's Cyber Research Silver: Say Communications & Gigamon - Hybrid Cloud Security: Closing the Cybersecurity Preparedness Gap Bronze: Clearlink - Mobile Overspending Report
Best Use of Social Media
- Gold: Syneos Health - What's Your Legacy? Silver: Hunter PR - BAND-AID® Brand "Stuck on You" Bronze: Adobe - Surreal Juxtapose
Best Use of Video/Multimedia
- Gold: Syneos Health - Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring Silver: Orlando Health with MediaSource - Skin Cancer Awareness Month Bronze: French/West/Vaughan - FWV and Pendleton Whisky Shine on the Year of the Cowgirl
Best Virtual Event Campaign
- Gold: SEGA Unites Sonic Fans Globally Through Sonic Central's 2024 Virtual Event
Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: Coyne PR - Immersive Storytelling in Hospitality: Showcasing the Best of Hilton Silver: Havas PR
Individual Categories
Grand Prize - PR Star of 2024
- Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.
Leader of the Year (Agency)
- Gold: Katherine McLane, The Mach 1 Group Silver: Dara Busch, HAVAS PR North America Bronze: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan
Public Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold: Kylee Kaetzel, SolComms LLC Silver: Becky Carroll, C-Strategies
PR Up and Comer
- Gold: Rachel Davenport, Guarisco Group, LLC Silver: Caroline Payne, The Mach 1 Group Silver: Lilly Bromberg , SolComms LLC Bronze: Payton Kaufman, Fahlgren Mortine
PR Star Under 40
- Gold: Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. Silver: Amanda Drum, Press Kitchen Bronze: Alice Martinez, Zebra Partners
PR Professional Who Makes a Difference
- Gold: Mary Bell Love, The Mach 1 Group Silver: Stacy Martinet, Adobe
Media Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold: Karalyn Hoover, SolComms LLC
Agency Categories
Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2024
- Vicarious PR
Best Client Service/Client Relations
- Gold: The Abbi Agency Silver: Kaplow Communications Bronze: SolComms LLC
Most AI-Ready Agency
- Gold: 10 to 1 Public Relations
Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year
- Gold: Red Fan Communications Silver: Merritt Group Bronze: Aspectus Group
Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan Silver: Coyne Public Relations Bronze: HAVAS Red U.S.
Best Boutique Agency
- Gold: Disrupt PR Silver: MediaSource Bronze: Capwell Communications
Best Industry-Focused Agency
- Gold: Vicarious PR Silver: Vested Bronze: Violet PR
Most Innovative Agency
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan
Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year
- Gold: Digital PR Team at NP Digital Silver: REQ PR Team
Large Agency of the Year
- Gold: HUNTER Silver: Fahlgren Mortine Bronze: Havas PR North America
Midsize Agency of the Year
- Gold: SolComms LLC Silver: C-Strategies Silver: EvolveMKD Bronze: KCSA Strategic Communications
Small Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the Year
- Gold: Capwell Communications Gold: elemental mktg
Agency That Gets Results
- Gold: Vicarious PR Silver: French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine
About Bulldog Reporter
Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, and many other topics you won't find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog PR Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog PR Awards are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions , a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communication professionals.
Contact Details
Richard Carufel
Editor and Awards Judge, Bulldog Reporter
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Bulldog Reporter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment