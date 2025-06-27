Announcing The Winners Of The 2025 Bulldog PR Awards

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Bulldog Reporter is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry over the past year.

Renowned as the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards offer a unique and media-savvy evaluation of the most exceptional campaigns, individuals, and agencies in the field. For more than 2 decades, the program has celebrated those who advance the industry through innovation, creativity, and meaningful storytelling.

Each year, the Bulldog PR Awards honor a Grand Prize winner in each major category, highlighting work that stands out. To qualify for a Grand Prize, applicants must have entered multiple categories and earned Gold Awards at least twice.

This year's Grand Prize winners are:



More Plants on Plates Illinois by Stomping Ground Strategies for Best Campaign of 2024

Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. for PR Star of 2024 Vicarious PR for Best PR Agency of 2024

"What fascinated me about judging this year's contest is the steady hand of veteran leaders at legacy firms. They nurture their teams and can articulately explain to clients why the firm's creative work is vital," says longtime Bulldog PR Awards judge Tom Hallman, Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer with The (Portland) Oregonian. "I was also pleased to see the emergence of the next generation of young leaders, and the birth of new firms with new ideas."

"Another terrific year of entries showcasing the sheer talent and ingenuity in PR, from the creative brainstorming these teams engage in to the brilliant strategies and execution that follow," says Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor and awards judge. "I'm always amazed to see so many new approaches in these campaigns, how effectively firms are incorporating new tools and technologies, and achieving such remarkable results."

"The level of talent and creativity in the PR/marketing industry-as seen in all these entries-is at an all-time high. Being a judge allows me to see behind the scenes, and that is where the hard work and magic takes place," adds Hallman. "Congratulations to all the winners."

The full list of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards winners is below.

To learn more about the Bulldog PR Awards, visit bulldogawards and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines and upcoming awards programs.

Campaign Categories

Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2024

Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois

Best Integration of PR and Marketing



Gold: Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes"

Silver: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Bronze: (W)right On Communications - Outreach Program to Support a $5.5-Billion Legal Settlement

Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign

Gold: Coriolis Company

Best Healthcare Campaign



Gold: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with MediaSource - The Parental Loneliness Epidemic

Silver: The Abbi Agency - Nevada Health Link 2024-25 Open Enrollment Campaign Bronze: VSC PR - Baby or Your Money Back

Best Business to Business (B2B) Campaign



Gold: Wireside Communications - Sygnia

Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Helps Eaton Let Media Drive Into The Future of Electric Trucks

Silver: Tier One Partners Bronze: Wireside Communications - NTT Upgrade 2024

Best Technology/Software Campaign



Gold: Red Fan Communications for S&S Activewear

Silver: Coyne PR - Revolutionizing Digital Therapeutics with Rejoyn Bronze: Wireside Communications - Enfabrica

Best Financial Services Campaign



Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Secures Positive Results for Combination Announcement of Two Credit Union Industry Powerhouses

Silver: Havas Formula - Chase Fraud & Scam Prevention: Back-To-School Season Scams Earned Media Campaign Bronze: 10 to 1 Public Relations

Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign

Gold: Kaplow Communications x Madison Reed: Advancing the Next Generation of Women Athletes with the Team ColorWonder Campaign

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget



Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Lasagna Love - National Lasagna Day 2024

Silver: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV & DIRECTV Bronze: Coyne PR - Booked in a Blink: PEEPS® Sweet Suite Is a Smash Success

Best Local/Hyperlocal Campaign



Gold: Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save

Silver: Coyne PR - Fore the Win: Coyne PR and LIV Golf's Breakthrough Year in PR Bronze: Coyne PR - Claritin Takes the Itch Out of Wichita

Best Purpose/Brand Values Campaign



Gold: Edelman Italy - Mentadent "How Old is Your Smile: Prevention extends the life of your teeth; at any age"

Silver: AC Milan - Her Name in the Game Bronze: HUNTER - Lysol HERE for Healthy Schools

Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign



Gold: elemental mktg

Silver: Tier One Partners Bronze: SolComms LLC - Blueland: Pods Are Plastic

Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign



Gold: Jewish Federation of Delaware - Together As One

Silver: The Mach 1 Group - Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2024 Bronze: White House Historical Association and FleishmanHillard: Introducing The People's House: A White House Experience

Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign



Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Silver: American Cleaning Institute - ACI Packets Up! Campaign

Best Public Affairs Campaign



Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Land Back Campaign

Silver: The Mach 1 Group - Texas Secretary of State 2024 Voter Education Tour Bronze: FleishmanHillard - Fighting for Our Nation's Caregivers

Best Community Engagement Campaign

Gold: Sterling Communications changes perspectives for a high-tech water utility

Best Crisis Management



Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group - Communicating McCormick Place's Strides in Bird Protections Silver: C-Strategies - Utilizing Proactive, Strategic Communications to Guide Howard Brown Health Through Financial Restructuring

Best Content Marketing Campaign



Gold: Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save Silver: Coyne PR - Blitzing the Region: A Targeted Approach for iovera°

Best Consumer Product Launch



Gold: Gregory FCA - MAMMOTION LUBA 2 Launch Silver: Adobe - Photoshop Mobile Launch

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign

Gold: Syneos Health - Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring

Best Global Campaign

Gold: Coyne PR - Hilton's Global 2025 Trends Report: Unlocking the Year of the Travel Maximizer

Best Holiday Campaign



Gold: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV & DIRECTV Silver: Public Dialog - AMADRIA PARK - 'Time for Undiscovered Croatia'

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media



Gold: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV & DIRECTV

Silver: RH Strategic Communications - Achieving Narrative Escape Velocity: Shaping Forescout's Market Position From Legacy to Leader Bronze: Havas Formula - Chase Family Banking

Best Brand Launch



Gold: Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes"

Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV and AMP3's PR Victory: Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Bronze: Public Dialog & Inchcape Motor Polska

Best Media Relations Campaign



Gold: MikeWorldWide - Impactful Insights: Thrivent's Surround Sound Survey Strategy

Silver: Coyne PR - Setting the Stage for Summit Therapeutics: Introducing a New Leader in Lung Cancer Treatment Bronze: Stony Brook Medicine - Knowledge is Contagious: Educating the Public of Emerging Infectious Diseases

Best Newsjacking Campaign



Gold: Havas Formula - Progressive Insurance's "Un-Become Your Parents in Paris" Campaign

Silver: SolComms LLC - Nadya, "Dear President Biden" Bronze: Clearlink - ACP Report - 23 Million Households Could Lose Internet Access

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt



Gold: Coyne PR - CeraVe Embarks on a Multi-City Drama Free Cleansing Tour

Silver: HUNTER - Lysol Air Sanitizer The Germ Zone Bronze: Stomping Ground Strategies - 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Energizes Freedom Solar Power CEO Bret Biggart's LinkedIn

Best Use of Influencers



Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois

Silver: French/West/Vaughan - Influencers Grow NC By Train Socials in Lightning-Speed Bronze: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Chicago Dental Society - Driving ROI through Authentic Influence

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity



Gold: EvolveMKD - Tackling Viking's Disease with a Pro Football Hall of Famer

Silver: Coyne PR - Missy Franklin Dives into Kidney Disease Awareness with Otsuka Collaboration Bronze: Coyne PR - MiraLAX Exposes The Gut Gap

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer



Gold: REQ - Turning Data into Headlines: How SpyCloud and REQ Partnered to Amplify SpyCloud's Cyber Research

Silver: Say Communications & Gigamon - Hybrid Cloud Security: Closing the Cybersecurity Preparedness Gap Bronze: Clearlink - Mobile Overspending Report

Best Use of Social Media



Gold: Syneos Health - What's Your Legacy?

Silver: Hunter PR - BAND-AID® Brand "Stuck on You" Bronze: Adobe - Surreal Juxtapose

Best Use of Video/Multimedia



Gold: Syneos Health - Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring

Silver: Orlando Health with MediaSource - Skin Cancer Awareness Month Bronze: French/West/Vaughan - FWV and Pendleton Whisky Shine on the Year of the Cowgirl

Best Virtual Event Campaign

Gold: SEGA Unites Sonic Fans Globally Through Sonic Central's 2024 Virtual Event

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign



Gold: Coyne PR - Immersive Storytelling in Hospitality: Showcasing the Best of Hilton Silver: Havas PR

Individual Categories

Grand Prize - PR Star of 2024

Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

Leader of the Year (Agency)



Gold: Katherine McLane, The Mach 1 Group

Silver: Dara Busch, HAVAS PR North America Bronze: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan

Public Relations Professional of the Year



Gold: Kylee Kaetzel, SolComms LLC Silver: Becky Carroll, C-Strategies

PR Up and Comer



Gold: Rachel Davenport, Guarisco Group, LLC

Silver: Caroline Payne, The Mach 1 Group

Silver: Lilly Bromberg , SolComms LLC Bronze: Payton Kaufman, Fahlgren Mortine

PR Star Under 40



Gold: Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

Silver: Amanda Drum, Press Kitchen Bronze: Alice Martinez, Zebra Partners

PR Professional Who Makes a Difference



Gold: Mary Bell Love, The Mach 1 Group Silver: Stacy Martinet, Adobe

Media Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Karalyn Hoover, SolComms LLC

Agency Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2024

Vicarious PR

Best Client Service/Client Relations



Gold: The Abbi Agency

Silver: Kaplow Communications Bronze: SolComms LLC

Most AI-Ready Agency

Gold: 10 to 1 Public Relations

Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year



Gold: Red Fan Communications

Silver: Merritt Group Bronze: Aspectus Group

Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year



Gold: French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Coyne Public Relations Bronze: HAVAS Red U.S.

Best Boutique Agency



Gold: Disrupt PR

Silver: MediaSource Bronze: Capwell Communications

Best Industry-Focused Agency



Gold: Vicarious PR

Silver: Vested Bronze: Violet PR

Most Innovative Agency

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year



Gold: Digital PR Team at NP Digital Silver: REQ PR Team

Large Agency of the Year



Gold: HUNTER

Silver: Fahlgren Mortine Bronze: Havas PR North America

Midsize Agency of the Year



Gold: SolComms LLC

Silver: C-Strategies

Silver: EvolveMKD Bronze: KCSA Strategic Communications

Small Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the Year



Gold: Capwell Communications Gold: elemental mktg

Agency That Gets Results



Gold: Vicarious PR

Silver: French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine

