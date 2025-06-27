Ascent Solar Technologies Enters Into Teaming Agreement To Supply US-Based Defense Solutions Provider With Thin-Film Solar Technology For Orbital Application
“Our thin-film solar technology's ability to reliably deliver power solutions on short timelines makes Ascent the perfect choice for agreements with defense tech brands,” said Paul Warley, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies.“There are a number of hurdles slowing the deployment of reliable solar solutions in space that few are equipped to face. However, Ascent's technology differentiators - specifically our lightweight, flexible and durable design -continue to provide a market-ready solution that mitigates many space environment challenges, allowing for long-term application on a wide variety of spacecraft.”
Ascent is able to offer mission-optimized solar array solutions using its CIGS PV product line that has been developed with spaceflight heritage. These high-maturity CIGS PV products are produced domestically in the Company's 5 MW facility in Thornton, CO, enabling array deliveries in just six-to-eight weeks. In contrast, most competitors are unable to meet tight delivery deadlines, often requiring lead times of nine-to-twelve months. Earlier this year, the Company received several orders for spaceflight hardware assemblies that are on schedule to be completed and delivered this summer.
About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit .
Media Contact
Spencer Herrmann
FischTank PR
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment