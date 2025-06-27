Hero's Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Set To Debut On July 1 With Dual Variants
Hero MotoCorp's Vida is launching a new affordable electric scooter, the Vida VX2, on July 1, 2025. Coming in two variants, the scooter will boast a 100km range and a removable battery.
Hero MotoCorp's New Scooter
Ahead of the official launch, several key details about the scooter have been revealed. The VX2 will be positioned as a budget-friendly alternative to the existing V2 lineup. Notably, it will forego the front disc brake, coming with drum brakes instead. This signifies the company's focus on delivering a cost-effective model.
Vida VX2 Electric Scooter
In terms of design, the Vida VX2 will feature a clean and simple setup. The scooter will be offered in monotone colors, including white, red, blue, yellow, orange, black, and grey. This is a significant departure from the dual-tone color schemes available on the Vida V2 models, emphasizing a minimalist and elegant look.
VX2 - Expected Features
The Vida VX2 is expected to come in two variants: Go and Plus. Both variants will differ in terms of battery capacity and riding range. The Go variant is likely to house a 2.2 kWh battery, while the Plus version may come with a 3.4 kWh battery. Both versions are likely to offer removable battery packs with two swappable units. This provides convenience to users. The scooter is expected to deliver a range of around 100 kilometers on a single charge.
Lower Price Expected?
The feature list points towards a focus on affordability. The Vida VX2 has been spotted with a smaller TFT display compared to the V2 series. Additionally, it will come with a keyhole-based ignition system rather than a smart keyless start. This further exemplifies the scooter's cost-effective approach without compromising on essential functionalities. Upon launch, the Vida VX2 is expected to be priced around one lakh rupees ex-showroom.
Competition for Bajaj and Ola
This pricing will make it a strong competitor against popular electric scooters like the Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Air, and TVS iQube. With a good balance of practical features, decent battery range, and competitive pricing, the Vida VX2 aims to attract buyers looking for a reliable yet affordable electric scooter in the Indian market.
