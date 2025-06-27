GMO Miner Unveils High-Efficiency Cloud Mining Platform Built By Phd-Level Engineers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World-Class Hardware Meets Green Energy to Power the Next Era of Crypto Mining Accessibility

Los Angeles, California, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto markets stabilize, investors are turning to safer, greener ways to potentially earn. Responding to this shift, GMO Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform, has launched its next-gen service, built by PhD-level engineers for peak efficiency and performance.

Built using the world's most advanced mining hardware and powered by AI-driven resource allocation, GMO Miner is designed to eliminate inefficiencies while offering users a frictionless way to engage with crypto mining - no technical knowledge or equipment required .

Market Stability Spurs Shift Toward Smarter Mining Models

Earlier this week, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below five digits amid market uncertainty. As signs of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran emerged, investor sentiment quickly recovered. BTC rebounded above $106,000, with Ethereum (ETH) climbing to $2,400 and Dogecoin (DOGE) stabilizing around $0.16.

Research analysts now project BTC could test the $110,000–$115,000 range in Q3 and potentially reach $130,000 to $160,000 by year-end. In response to market volatility, more investors are moving away from speculative trading and exploring platforms like GMO Miner that offer more consistent strategies for generating potential passive income through cloud-based infrastructure.

GMO Miner: Sustainable, Accessible, and Built for All Levels of Investors

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is committed to delivering eco-friendly, efficient, and easy-to-use cloud mining services. The platform allows users to mine BTC, ETH, DOGE, and other mainstream digital assets remotely-without needing to buy or manage mining equipment.

Why Investors Are Choosing GMO Miner



No Cost to Start

Register and receive free cloud computing power-ideal for beginners looking to explore mining with no upfront risk.



Hardware-Free Experience

All infrastructure is managed by GMO Miner-users simply select a plan and begin mining.



Green Energy Powered

Data centers operate in hydropower-rich regions of Northern Europe, ensuring low-carbon, environmentally sustainable operations.



Multi-Currency Support

Users can mine BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more-providing greater flexibility in crypto asset allocation.



Daily Income Distribution

Earnings are automatically settled daily, offering users the option to reinvest or withdraw funds with high liquidity.

Advanced Security

User assets are protected by bank-grade SSL encryption and a robust AI-powered risk management system.



Getting Started with GMO Miner

Joining GMO Miner is quick and straightforward, whether you're new to crypto or a seasoned digital asset investor:

Visit gmominer.co to sign up and claimChoose from various computing power contracts tailored to your budget and financial goals.Once activated, the contract begins generating returns without any manual intervention.Daily potential earnings are automatically distributed, and users can choose to withdraw or reinvest based on their preference.

Analysts Signal Continued Market Growth

With over $46 billion in digital asset ETF inflows, the broader crypto market is entering a new expansion phase. Research analysts project Ethereum could climb as high as $5,500, signaling strong long-term potential for digital assets.

In this evolving landscape, GMO Miner offers a unique opportunity to participate in the crypto economy through transparent, eco-friendly mining operations that deliver potential passive income-without the need for active trading or constant market monitoring.

About GMO Miner

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London, UK, GMO Miner provides advanced cloud mining services built on cutting-edge computing architecture, green infrastructure, and a user-first approach. The company serves a growing global user base looking to unlock potential passive income through secure, scalable, and intelligent mining solutions.

Start Your Mining Journey with GMO Miner



Whether you're exploring crypto for the first time or expanding your digital asset strategy, GMO Miner makes it easy to get started with potential passive income-no hardware or technical skills required.

Register now and claim your $15 mining bonus.

Contact:

Disclaimer : The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

William Caroline - PR Manager