President Of Uzbekistan Calls For Stronger EAEU Partnership Amid Global Economic Turmoil
“In Uzbekistan, we are acutely aware of the negative impacts of ongoing global economic difficulties, including professional challenges, sanction policies, disruptions in trade and logistics chains, and a decline in investment activity from foreign partners,” Mirziyoyev said.
He emphasized that expanding and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with EAEU member states - Uzbekistan's natural and longstanding partners - remains a top priority in the nation's foreign economic policy.
The President also expressed gratitude to international delegations for their active participation and support in major industrial events held in Uzbekistan this year, including the Central Asia“Innoprom” industrial exhibition and the 4th Tashkent Investment Forum.
“These events have led to significant agreements and the identification of new opportunities and promising joint projects,” Mirziyoyev added.
