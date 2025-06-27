403
Gulf Air To Resume Flights To Amman, Baghdad, Najaf Sat.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 27 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air, announced on Friday it will resume its scheduled flights to and from Amman in Jordan, and Baghdad and Najaf in Iraq, as of Saturday.
The rest of the flights to destinations across its network were operating according to schedule, Gulf Air said in a statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
It voiced gratitude to its customers for their understanding of the recent regional developments that affected some of its flights, underlining that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew marks its top priority. (end)
