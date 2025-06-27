Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Global Market Overview And Forecast Report, 2021-2023 & 2024-2030 Rising Complexity In Modern App Architectures Fuels Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|534
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.5 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.6 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 24
Companies Featured
- AppDynamics Catchpoint Systems, Inc. Coralogix Ltd Datadog, Inc. Dynatrace LLC Elastic NV Ensono Ltd Honeycomb.Io (Hound Technology, Inc.) International Business Machines (IBM) Corp LogicMonitor, Inc. Nagios Enterprises LLC New Relic, Inc. Nexthink SA Oracle Corp Platform.Sh SAS Quest Software, Inc. Riverbed Technology LLC Sematext Group, Inc. ServiceNow, Inc. Site24x7 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC Splunk, LLC Thundra, Inc. Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Component
- Software Services
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Deployment
- On-Premises Cloud
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Organization Type
- Large Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Access Type
- Web APM Mobile APM
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Industry Sector
- IT & Communication BFSI Healthcare & Life Sciences Media & Entertainment Retail & Ecommerce Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Education Government Transportation Construction Tourism & Hospitality Others
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment