These Drinks Hydrate Better Than Water But Some Should Be Avoided

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) While water is the best go-to for staying hydrated, some drinks can actually hydrate the body more effectively, especially due to the presence of electrolytes, carbohydrates, and sodium.

Milk tops the list as one of the most effective hydrating beverages. Rich in electrolytes, protein, carbohydrates, and sodium, milk stays in the body longer than water and helps replenish lost fluids more efficiently.

ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) is another superior option, particularly in medical settings.

Also Read: Govt Forms Special Cyber Team to Curb Hate Speech on Social Media During Muharram

It contains an ideal balance of essential salts like sodium, potassium, and chloride, making it more effective than water in treating dehydration.

Coconut water also ranks high due to its natural electrolyte content, especially potassium.

Additionally, juices from fruits like melon or watermelon, herbal teas with low caffeine, and other naturally hydrating options can be more effective than water, particularly in hot weather.

However, to avoid dehydration, it's important to limit or stay away from certain drinks:

Caffeine-rich beverages (like excess coffee or energy drinks): These can lead to dehydration.

Alcoholic drinks: Alcohol is a known diuretic and can significantly reduce hydration levels.

Highly sugary soft drinks: While they may offer temporary relief from thirst, they do not support long-term hydration.