EVA Air Joins Forces With Claritytts To Expand Global Reach Through NDC Integration

ClarityTTS is proud to welcome EVA Air to its growing NDC network, enhancing direct access to the airline's global content.

CANADA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClarityTTS , a leading travel technology company specializing in next-generation distribution, is proud to announce a new milestone in airline connectivity. EVA Air, Taiwan's premier international airline, has officially joined the OpenNDC network through a seamless integration of IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC).This partnership marks a significant step forward in transforming airline retailing by enabling travel agencies, TMC's, corporates, Closed User Groups (CUG's) across the ClarityTTS platform to access EVA Air's rich content, real-time inventory, and personalized offers-directly and efficiently.“With EVA Air onboard, our NDC network becomes even stronger. This collaboration allows us to deliver enhanced fare transparency, better personalization, and faster time-to-market for travel sellers worldwide,” said Thava Tharmalingam, Founder and CEO at ClarityTTS.“We are excited to partner with ClarityTTS and offer our content through their robust NDC platform. This move aligns with our digital strategy to offer more tailored services and reach customers through smarter channels,” said Charlie Pan, Executive Vice President of Passenger Management Division, EVA Air.The integration empowers travel sellers with direct access to EVA Air's wide network, competitive fares, ancillaries, and exclusive NDC-only offers, ensuring better value and flexibility for travelers.ClarityTTS continues to drive digital innovation in the airline distribution space by partnering with global carriers committed to the future of air retailing. This collaboration with EVA Air further underlines ClarityTTS's mission to simplify and modernize travel commerce.

