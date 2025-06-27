HTX Launches“Boost SOL ETF Approval” Special Event, Offering $100,000 Airdrop And Solana Smartphones To Celebrate Potential Industry Milestone

PANAMA CITY, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced its "Boost SOL ETF Approval" special event, a week-long campaign celebrating the highly anticipated potential approval of spot SOL ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This landmark approval would position SOL-following Bitcoin and Ethereum-as the third cryptocurrency to have a spot ETF, signifying substantial recognition from capital markets for its technology, ecosystem, and market influence. More importantly, it serves as a powerful indicator of the crypto industry's accelerated progression toward mainstream adoption and institutional acceptance.

This campaign, which runs from 10:00 (UTC) on June 26 to 10:00 (UTC) on July 3, offers a total prize pool of $100,000 in $HTX tokens. Users can participate by trading popular Solana ecosystem tokens to earn rewards. As a bonus, the 8th, 88th, 888th, and 8,888th registered users will each receive a Solana smartphone.

Click here to join the event:

The campaign features three dynamic events designed for broad participation:

Event 1: Soar with SOL - Airdrops for New Signups and Referrals

During the event period, new users and first-time traders can get a random airdrop of 1,000,000 $HTX or an 8% SmartEarn APY Booster Coupon by completing any amount of spot or futures trading. Additionally, participants can refer friends to HTX during the event. If their invitee signs up and trades at least 1,000 USDT, the inviter will receive an airdrop of 6,000,000 $HTX.

Event 2: Support SOL - Trade Solana Ecosystem Tokens for Rewards

Support the push for Solana ETF approval and get rewarded. Trade a minimum of 100 USDT in spot or USDT-M futures with any of the specified Solana ecosystem tokens (SOL, TRUMP, WIF, FARTCOIN, BONK, BOME, PNUT, MYRO, JTO, JUP). Complete this daily trading task for two days to be eligible for a $3 airdrop in $HTX.

Event 3: Boost SOL ETF Approval - Top the Trading Volume Leaderboard

Trade to share a $50,000 prize pool! Achieve a total spot or futures trading volume of ≥10,000 USDT across the listed Solana ecosystem tokens (SOL, TRUMP, WIF, FARTCOIN, BONK, BOME, PNUT, MYRO, JTO, JUP) during the event. Rewards, with a top prize of $5,000 in $HTX, will be shared among qualifying participants based on their trading volume ranking.

HTX Maintains Market Leadership Through User-Centric Innovation

Dedicated to the global circulation of premier assets, HTX remains at the forefront of industry trends, consistently bringing new opportunities to its users. With the Solana ETF's approval on the horizon, the platform is rolling out exclusive events. This move demonstrates HTX's ability to identify emerging opportunities and reaffirms its core philosophy of prioritizing users.

The upcoming Solana ETF could initiate a new period of rapid growth for the crypto ecosystem. HTX will continue to deliver stable, convenient, and diverse trading experiences through high-quality services and innovative products, working alongside its global user base to embrace the new era of crypto.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact ... .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at