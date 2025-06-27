Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prosecutor General Probes Cause Of Explosion At Baku Film Production Site

Prosecutor General Probes Cause Of Explosion At Baku Film Production Site


2025-06-27 06:05:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On June 26, at around 11 p.m., an explosion accompanied by fire occurred at the Azerbaijanfilm studio named after Jafar Jabbarly, located at 1 Moscow Avenue in the Yasamal district of Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the blast took place in a storage warehouse used for pyrotechnic materials intended for producing explosion, fire, and smoke effects during film production.

Following the incident, specialists from the Prosecutor General's Office's Criminalistics and Information Technology Department, together with experts from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Justice's Forensic Expertise Center, inspected the scene. A series of urgent procedural measures were immediately carried out to determine the cause of the explosion.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the one-story building housing the pyrotechnic storage was destroyed in the blast and fire. Additionally, windows of the studio's administrative building and some nearby residential apartments were damaged. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office continues to conduct a thorough investigation. Further information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.

MENAFN27062025000195011045ID1109731792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search