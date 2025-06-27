Prosecutor General Probes Cause Of Explosion At Baku Film Production Site

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On June 26, at around 11 p.m., an explosion accompanied by fire occurred at the Azerbaijanfilm studio named after Jafar Jabbarly, located at 1 Moscow Avenue in the Yasamal district of Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the blast took place in a storage warehouse used for pyrotechnic materials intended for producing explosion, fire, and smoke effects during film production.

Following the incident, specialists from the Prosecutor General's Office's Criminalistics and Information Technology Department, together with experts from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Justice's Forensic Expertise Center, inspected the scene. A series of urgent procedural measures were immediately carried out to determine the cause of the explosion.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the one-story building housing the pyrotechnic storage was destroyed in the blast and fire. Additionally, windows of the studio's administrative building and some nearby residential apartments were damaged. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office continues to conduct a thorough investigation. Further information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.