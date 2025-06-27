403
Minister Urges Qatari Factory Owners To Raiseproduction
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani held a meeting yesterday with a number of Qatari manufacturers, as part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to monitor the status of the national industrial sector and support industrial investors.
According to a statement from the Ministry, the meeting addressed key challenges facing factory owners and explored ways to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector, stimulate its sustainable growth, and support local production. The discussion also covered current regulatory procedures and included proposals to improve the industrial business environment and facilitate the establishment of new projects.
During the meeting, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasised the importance of joint efforts to create a stimulating and attractive industrial investment environment. Such an environment, he noted, would help boost the sector's contribution to the national economy and diversify sources of income. He affirmed that the national industrial sector is a fundamental pillar in achieving economic development and broader national goals.
HE the Minister informed the industrialists that the Ministry's medium-term plan is to focus on its supervisory role, while transferring operational responsibilities to Manateq (Economic Zones Company) to enhance operational efficiency in industrial zones, streamline procedures, and accelerate processes. To Page 2This approach aligns with the directives of the Prime Minister, Qatar's National Manufacturing Strategy, and the Third National Development Strategy, particularly in areas such as improving industrial infrastructure, updating legislation, and enhancing the quality of services provided to investors.
The meeting also addressed the challenges faced by factories in dealing with Manateq following the transition of the Small and Medium Industries Zone to direct management by the company.
