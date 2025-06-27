NATO Countries Will Include Aid To Ukraine In Their Total Defense Spending

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the final declaration of the NATO summit .

“Allies reaffirm their enduring sovereign commitments to provide support to Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, and, to this end, will include direct contributions towards Ukraine's defence and its defence industry when calculating Allies' defence spending,” the document says.

At the same time, it is noted that the allies agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, including 3.5% for key defense capabilities and another 1.5% for defense and security-related spending, including infrastructure development, innovation, and sustainability.

The allies also reaffirmed their shared commitment to rapidly develop transatlantic defense industrial cooperation, technology, and innovation in the interests of collective security. At the same time, they pledged to remove barriers between allies in the trade of defense goods and to develop industrial cooperation on defense issues.

According to the document, the next NATO summit will take place in 2026 in Turkey. A year later, Albania will host the meeting of Alliance leaders.

As reported, a NATO summit was held in The Hague, which considered three main issues: increasing defense spending, strengthening the defense industry's capabilities in NATO countries, and continuing assistance to Ukraine.

