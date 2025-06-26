Rockbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Advancing Strategic Path In Resurging Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is well positioned as platinum and palladium prices have gained considerable momentum in recent weeks, driven largely by a resurgence in demand from China's jewelry sector and increasing concern over global supply constraints.“With a strong asset base and an advanced development project in South Africa, the company is pursuing a strategic path toward becoming an important supplier in a resurging PGM market,” reads an article discussing the company.“Platinum Group Metals is making meaningful strides through its flagship Waterberg Project, a large-scale palladium-dominant deposit located on the Northern Limb of South Africa's renowned Bushveld Igneous Complex. The company holds an effective 50.16% interest in the project, which is joint ventured with industry heavyweights Impala Platinum Holdings Limited ('Implats'), Hanwa Co. Ltd. and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ('JOGMEC').”

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

