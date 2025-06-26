MGI ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEGEDIA: ENHANCE GENOMIC SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES AT THE SERVICE OF SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND PRECISION MEDICINE IN ITALY
About MGI
MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally.
MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit , Linkedin, X, and Youtube.
About NEGEDIA
Negedia is an advanced genomics service laboratory supporting biomedical research through next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multi-omics technologies. Founded with the scientific support of Fondazione Telethon, Negedia provides researchers with high-quality, ready-to-publish data to accelerate discovery in fields such as genetics, transcriptomics, and spatial biology.
Its service offering includes bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, digital gene expression profiling, and whole genome sequencing, all optimized for complex and clinically relevant samples. As a certified provider for leading platforms, Negedia ensures technical excellence, reproducibility, and scientific reliability throughout the entire workflow.
Based in Pozzuoli (Naples, Italy), Negedia collaborates with academic institutions, research hospitals, and biotech companies to advance knowledge and innovation in the life sciences. To learn more, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
About STOmics
Established in 2020, STOmics offers the most advanced spatiotemporal multi-omics platform, enabling unbiased discovery to answer biological questions in scientific research and clinical applications. Powered by Stereo-seq technology, STOmics is the only spatial technology across the globe capable of accessing the whole transcriptome at true single-cell resolution, with subcellular data achieved through Ultra-HD resolution, and field of view options over 160 square cm. In addition to several impactful publications in Cell, Nature, and Science, STOmics continues to forge international collaborations and advance scientific discoveries at a global scale.
Our commitment to delivering leading-edge spatial technologies parallels our commitment to exceptional customer experiences and support – join us in revolutionizing the field of multi-omics research with STOmics!
