Up To Dh2 Million Fines: UAE Proposes New Law To Regulate Trade In Endangered Species

A draft federal law has been proposed to clamp down on the illegal international trade in endangered animals and plants, with violators facing prison terms of up to four years and fines of up to Dh2 million.

The proposed bill passed by the FNC on Wednesday titled 'Regulation and Monitoring of International Trade in Endangered Species of Animals and Plants' aims to align UAE's laws with international conventions such as CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). It would apply across the entire country, including free zones, and cover all border points - land, sea and air.

Recommended For You

Under the new legislation, it will be illegal to import, export, re-export, transit or introduce from the sea any specimen listed in the law's annexes unless proper permits are secured from the national administrative authority.

Certificates mandatory for import and export

The law sets out clear procedures and documentation requirements:



Export or re-export of any specimen would require a valid certificate issued by the UAE authority.

Import of species listed in Annex I would require an import certificate; those in Annex II and III would need valid export or re-export permits from the country of origin.

Transit shipments also require export documentation, and all certificates must match on both the import and export sides in terms of species data, origin and purpose. Introductions from the sea would also require a separate certificate.

Any mismatch in documentation or non-compliance will result in rejection and repatriation of the shipment, with the sender bearing full cost. Invalid or misleading documentation may lead to cancellation of the certificate and legal action.

Tough penalties for illegal traders

The proposed law carries a strict penalty structure based on the severity of the violation:



A minimum of four years in jail and fines from Dh200,000 to Dh2 million for importing or exporting Annex I specimens without valid permits. Repeat offenders face doubled penalties and deportation in the case of foreign nationals.

A minimum of two years' imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million for violations involving Annex II and III species.

Possessing, selling, or advertising any specimen from the annexed lists without prior registration could lead to at least one year in jail and fines of up to Dh800,000. Presenting false documents or misleading information to obtain permits could result in six months to two years' imprisonment and fines of up to Dh200,000.

All offences would also carry mandatory confiscation of the specimens, which would be handed over to the relevant authority for proper disposal or rehabilitation.

Provisions for zoos and travelling exhibitions

The law includes specific mechanisms for managing animal and plant specimens that are part of mobile zoos, circuses or exhibitions, requiring special certifications for cross-border movement.

The legislation stresses that the new provisions do not override any harsher penalties prescribed by other UAE laws, particularly in cases involving fraud or organised smuggling.