Six Reasons Why The Esports World Cup Is The Must-Visit Event In MENA Region
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Esports World Cup 2025 isn't just bigger, it's bolder and more exciting, and is set to redefine competitive gaming once again. Whether you're a hardcore gamer, fan or want a glimpse into the future of entertainment, here's why the Esports World Cup is the must-visit event of the summer in MENA region.
Witness history in the making
The Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC2025) is not just a tournament, it's the biggest gaming event in history and a celebration of gaming and gaming culture. With a staggering prize pool of $70 million , the largest in esports history, the tournament features the world's best players and clubs from more than 100 countries. You'll witness elite athletes competing across 25 tournaments in 24 different game titles , from fan favorites like DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone, to exciting new additions like Chess and Valorant. The cross-game format is an unparallelled platform for clubs to prove their dominance across various genres, culminating in the crowning of the Esports World Cup Club Champion.
Immerse yourself in the summer's biggest festival
Virtual reality experiences, epic challenges, drone shows and unique food pop-ups? The Esports World Cup extends far beyond the tournaments. Boulevard Riyadh City transforms into a season of celebration, fun and cultural exchange with the Esports World Cup Festival , a hub of immersive experiences for families, fans and travelers.
Experience:
Experience state-of-the-art venues and technology
You've never experienced anything quite like the Esports World Cup. As the leading global gaming and esports hub, Riyadh is home to a world-class esports infrastructure with state-of-the-art specialised venues designed with cutting-edge technology and immersive environments to transform the fan experience and bring you closer to the action. Every detail is crafted to elevate esports and showcase the excitement and thrill of competitive gaming, offering an unforgettable spectacle , from hotly contested finals to the festival's immersive gaming activations, as elite teams battle to be crowned the best in the world.
Be part of a global gathering
Want to upgrade your squad? With more than 2,000 esports athletes representing more than 100 countries, the Esports World Cup is a global gathering, as cultures from across the world converge in Riyadh. Offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange , you can connect with fans and players from different backgrounds and share your passion for gaming and pop culture. Swap the voice chat and lobbies for in-person meet-ups and you can transcend the globe to recruit your next clan.
Witness Saudi Arabia's vision for Esports
Want a glimpse into the future? Saudi Arabia is transforming gaming and esports, emerging as the fastest-growing hub for the industry. Powered by Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, the first strategy of its kind in the world, Saudi Arabia is leading the way in elevating esports and has established a world-class infrastructure and unmatched gaming ecosystem. Gaming and esports are at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and vision for a future, built on innovation and ambition. In Riyadh, this vision is a reality. Setting a new benchmark for scale, excellence and engagement, the Esports World Cup showcases MENA's emergence on the global gaming map and offers an unrivalled experience for fans and travelers.
Enjoy Riyadh's hospitality and attractions
As a global tourist hub and host of some of the biggest events in sports and entertainment, Riyadh is a rapidly evolving city with a wealth of attractions to explore for visitors. Blending modernity with tradition, the city offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in culture and experience Saudi hospitality. From historical sites to modern architectural marvels, vibrant local cuisine and luxury shopping experiences, there's so much to explore beyond the Esports World Cup in the Saudi capital.
