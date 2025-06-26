Al Burda Exhibition Opens At The Aga Khan Museum In Canada

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Toronto, Canada – June 2025: H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, in the presence of H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Foreign Minister's Envoy to Canada and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, inaugurated the 'As the Sun Appears from Beyond' exhibition at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. The exhibition commemorates the 20anniversary of Al Burda Award and highlights the cultural partnership between the UAE Ministry of Culture and the Museum.

Open to the public until 15 February 2026the exhibition features over 60 contemporary works by Al Burda Award recipients, along with two special works from Al Badr Award, presented in visual dialogue with rare historical and archaeological artifacts from the Aga Khan Museum's collection. It explores the evolution of Arabic calligraphy, ornamentation, abstract painting, and the art of the word, highlighting an artistic journey that blends deep-rooted tradition with contemporary expression.

Curated by Fatima Al Mahmoud, Sarah bin Safwan, and Sheikha Al Zaabi – three graduates of Al Burda Grant program – the exhibition embodies an artistic vision that reflects the spirit of the award and its future aspirations. It also serves as a testament to cultural exchange and creative empowerment across borders.

Alongside the exhibition, a rich cultural program is taking place, offering a variety of talks, lectures, and hands-on workshops focused on Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, and poetry. The program also features dynamic artistic performances and multidisciplinary activities that invite visitors to engage with Islamic art in an immersive and participatory way-extending the experience beyond the gallery space and highlighting the depth and vitality of contemporary expression.

In conjunction with the exhibition, a commemorative book was produced to celebrate the 20-year legacy of Al Burda Award. Featuring contributions from renowned experts in Islamic art, the volume explores the Award's cultural significance and its role in advancing contemporary interpretations of Islamic aesthetics. Positioned as both a scholarly and creative resource, the publication enhances the exhibition's impact and reinforces the UAE's mission to preserve, promote, and recontextualize Islamic artistic traditions for global audiences.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi emphasised the significance of this occasion as a key milestone in journey of Al Burda Award. H.E. stated:“This exhibition represents a strategic effort to deepen cultural collaboration between the UAE and Canada and reflects our commitment to presenting Islamic arts through a contemporary lens that resonates with shared human values and fosters intercultural dialogue. Now in its 20year, Al Burda Award continues to serve as a global Emirati platform for redefining the presence of Islamic art on the world stage.”

His Excellency added:“We are proud to partner with the Aga Khan Museum for this landmark exhibition. It reflects our dedication to cultural openness and our belief in the power of art to build bridges between civilisations. We look forward to cultivating more partnerships with international institutions that empower creatives and contribute to a more inclusive global cultural landscape.”

Established in 2004, Al Burda Award has recognised more than 390 talented individuals specialising in Islamic arts, including poets, calligraphers, and visual artists from around the world. It remains a leading UAE platform that celebrates the richness of Islamic art and the beauty of Arabic language. The award also highlights the UAE's role in promoting creativity and intercultural dialogue globally, preserving the artistic heritage of Islamic civilisation, and presenting outstanding works to a global audience.