Sweatfully Positions Itself As The First Scalable Marketplace For Building Gyms Across Residential And Commercial Sectors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by entrepreneur, Sweatfully sits at the intersection of several multi-billion-dollar industries: fitness equipment, recovery wellness, e-commerce, and commercial property development. The platform allows customers to source and purchase everything from cardio and strength equipment to spa recovery gear, gym flooring, lighting systems, and lockers-without the need for quotes, middlemen, or multiple vendors.

"Sweatfully is solving a real operational pain point," said Yee. "The traditional model is fragmented and slow-customers waste time bouncing between manufacturer websites, chasing quotes, and coordinating logistics. We've removed all of that friction and built a scalable model for modern gym construction."

Despite the size of the fitness equipment and facility furnishing market, few companies have attempted to unify both categories under a single e-commerce experience. Sweatfully's first-mover advantage lies in its ability to:



Aggregate verified suppliers across multiple product categories

Offer real-time inventory and pricing

Provide consumer-grade and commercial-grade solutions in the same buying experience Support nationwide logistics with reliable delivery timelines (7–10 business days for most items)

This positions Sweatfully to serve not only individual homeowners and fitness enthusiasts, but also:



Property developers outfitting wellness amenities

Multi-family housing groups and build-to-rent operators

Educational institutions and corporate wellness programs Independent gym and studio owners

Business Model Designed for Scale

Sweatfully operates as a curated marketplace with direct integrations to its suppliers-reducing overhead and avoiding inventory risk while ensuring fulfillment speed and pricing control. The company earns revenue through product margin, volume discounts, and long-term supplier relationships.

Customer incentives include:



Free shipping on select items

$50 gift bonuses on qualifying orders

Flexible financing options Loyalty points and repeat purchase benefits

"This isn't just retail-it's infrastructure," Yee added. "We're helping clients build wellness environments, which gives us a long runway across sectors like healthcare, real estate, hospitality, and high-performance training."

About Sweatfully

Sweatfully is a next-generation fitness and facility equipment marketplace, built to streamline how residential and commercial gym spaces are created. The platform offers over 15,000 products across strength training, recovery, spa, and infrastructure categories-all delivered with e-commerce speed, transparent pricing, and high-touch support. Sweatfully is based in Boston and is actively exploring strategic partnerships to scale its supplier network and reach new customer verticals.

