South Africa Food Wholesale And Retail Market Report 2025 Big Retailers And E-Commerce Lead The Charge, Local Sourcing And Sustainability Emerge As Key Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The comprehensive report on South Africa's wholesale and retail food sectors analyzes key industry dynamics, from retail and wholesale revenue to consumption trends. It highlights major players like Shoprite and Pick n Pay and evaluates trends such as ecommerce growth and discount retail. The report discusses consumer demands for local, sustainable products, and explores opportunities in online platforms and small-format outlets. Pressing challenges include economic volatility and climate change. The outlook projects growth driven by ecommerce, sustained consumer spending, and expansion into underserved areas.

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the wholesale and retail of food in South Africa includes comprehensive information on wholesalers and retailers, informal traders and buying groups. Aspects covered include retail, food and wholesale revenue, volumes, consumption, employment, food prices and food security.

It also examines major trends such as discount retail and online platforms, and provides information and updates on notable players and corporate actions. There are profiles of 18 companies such as major players Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Spar, and wholesalers, distributors and buying groups such as Devland, Elite Star Trading and Kit Kat.

The industry faces a mixed outlook, with challenges such as market saturation, maturity, and low economic growth restraining expansion. However, opportunities driven by changing consumer behavior, technological advancements, ecommerce, discount retail, and sustainability are helping stimulate growth.

The continued evolution of online shopping and omnichannel models is prompting retailers to invest in ecommerce platforms and delivery logistics. A rebound in consumer spending is expected to benefit the sector, particularly discount retailers. Additionally, large retailers are expanding into townships, rural areas, and low-income neighborhoods to tap into underserved markets.

Introduction



Food wholesale and retail is a cornerstone of the economy, playing a pivotal role in food distribution, job creation and food security.

The industry operates through interconnected players with distinct roles, including corporate and independent wholesalers, hybrid models, formal retailers and informal traders.

The industry is dominated by large, well-established retail players.

Key trends include ecommerce growth, with online platforms expanding rapidly. Trends are driven by consumer demand for convenience, prioritising local sourcing and sustainable packaging, growing sales of private-label products, integration of informal traders, investments in renewable energy and cold chain management.

Trends



Adoption of AI and machine learning.

Consumer price sensitivity and shift toward value-for-money products.

Enhanced loyalty programmes.

Expanding selection of plant-based and vegan products.

Expansion of discount-focused retail chains.

Food waste reduction initiatives.

Formal retailers are exploring partnerships with spaza shops.

Growing preference for locally produced food.

Growth in convenience stores and small-format outlets.

Growth in eco-friendly packaging.

Growth in store-brand products.

Increase in consumers buying in bulk.

Increased demand for organic, gluten-free, and low-sugar products.

Integrating stores and platforms, with click-and-collect or delivery services.

Large retailers expanding into underserved small towns, township and rural areas. Online shopping growth.

Opportunities



Collaboration with spaza shops

Convenience market expansion.

Expansion into underserved areas.

Growth of ecommerce.

Growth of private labels.

Healthier options such as organic, gluten-free and fortified foods.

Indigenous and niche products.

Innovation in technology.

Last-mile delivery and partnerships with delivery platforms.

Ready-to-eat and pre-prepared meals.

Renewable energy investment.

Sourcing products from local farmers and suppliers.

Sustainable packaging and organic products. Vegan and plant-based products.

Challenges



Climate change, water scarcity and waste management.

Consumer behaviour changes.

Demand for sustainability.

Dominance of large retailers.

Economic volatility and uncertainty.

Global and local supply chain volatility.

Informal sector competition.

Logistical inefficiencies.

Market saturation in urban areas.

Ongoing competition law scrutiny.

Operational disruptions and cold chain breakdowns.

Regulatory and compliance burden.

Rising food prices and input costs.

Shift to ecommerce.

Skills shortages. Technological barriers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Food Safety Concerns

6.3. Economic Environment

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

ANNEXURE



Industry Legislation and Regulations

Appendix Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES



Africa Cash And Carry (Crown Mines) (Pty) Ltd

Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

Buying Exchange Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Consolidated Store Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Devland Cash And Carry (Pty) Ltd

Elite Star Trading 56 (Pty) Ltd

Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Independent Buying Consortium (Pty) Ltd

Kit Kat Group (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Millat Convenience (Pty) Ltd

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

Premjee Cash And Carry (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Spar Group Ltd (The)

Subtropico Ltd

Unitrade Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

