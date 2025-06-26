Du And China Mobile International Explore 5G Advanced Connectivity For Metro Projects

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) The visit explored opportunities for du to contribute towards the UAE's commitment to being at the forefront of urban digitization, smart mobility, and sustainable infrastructure.

Dubai, UAE, June 26, 2025 – du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, recently visited China Mobile International (CMI) and China Mobile Shanghai in a step to redefine urban mobility and foster digital innovation. The delegation explored advanced metro station digitization powered by 5G Advanced networks, as part of a shared vision to leverage next-generation connectivity for smarter urban transportation systems and operational transformation.

The team visited Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, operator of the world's largest metro network with over 896 kilometers of operational lines to assess 5G-enabled technologies at People's Square Station-a transit hub intersecting three metro lines and serving 1.5 million passengers daily at the peak season. Key innovations showcased included passenger flow analytics powered by AI, real-time data systems, and dynamic network configurations designed to optimize peak-time bandwidth allocation.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said :“Our recent visit with China Mobile International, China Mobile Shanghai and Shanghai Shentong Metro Group is a step forward in our journey towards digital transformation and advancement. Our delegation explored state-of-the-art 5G innovations and their transformative potential for urban mobility. This inspiring exchange of ideas has set the stage for future collaborations, where we aim to bring pioneering solutions to the UAE, aligning with its forward-looking national vision. We are committed to reimagining the possibilities of smart infrastructure and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for cutting-edge technology.'

The visit highlighted key innovations shaping metro digitization, including a 5G Public-Private Network model that replaces traditional wireless systems for enhanced cost efficiency and scalability, a“One Line One Net” configuration supported by AI-powered“tide slice” technology to dynamically manage bandwidth during peak passenger times, and compact solutions like Small XAU devices, transparent antennas, and 5G-enabled Set-Top Boxes that optimize coverage while minimizing infrastructure footprints.

These technologies demonstrate the transformative power of 5G, enabling high-speed connectivity that delivers a 40-fold increase in consumer downlink speeds and uplink enhancements applicable for industrial IoT functions. Tangible applications include predictive congestion management and advanced communication-positioning systems to minimize operational gaps and improve passenger experiences.

The exchange culminated in insightful discussions between du, CMI, China Mobile Shanghai and Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, with all parties expressing strong interest in pursuing further collaborations for scalable and sustainable solutions that empower smart infrastructure in line with UAE's ambitious digital transformation goals.