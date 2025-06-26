Local Movers Help 200 San Antonio Students Lace Up For Success

SAN ANTONIO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A simple idea from a local mover turned into something much bigger for 200 children across San Antonio. The team at 3 Men Movers pulled together in a heartwarming display of teamwork and generosity. Instead of hauling boxes and furniture, crews spent the day handing out new shoes to students-kids who could use a lift in confidence and comfort.

What made this initiative stand out wasn't just the size or scope, but who made it happen. Gilberto Duran, longtime crew leader at 3 Men Movers, took it upon himself to plan and coordinate every detail of the shoe drive. From collecting donations internally to sorting and distributing the shoes, Gilberto was hands-on throughout the process. His goal? To make sure children from underserved neighborhoods felt supported and inspired to never give up on their dreams.

"When I was in school, someone gave me a pair of shoes, and that meant a lot to me," Gilberto said. "It gave me confidence and reminded me that people cared. I've never forgotten that. I wanted to do something similar for kids in our community - to let them know that they're not alone and that they have what it takes to do great things."

The students who received shoes were selected by their teachers across 12 different elementary schools in the greater San Antonio area. Teachers were asked to nominate students they believed would benefit most - whether because of financial struggles, tough circumstances, or just a need for a little extra encouragement. The response was huge, with many teachers expressing their gratitude for creating a program that directly reached children in their classrooms.

As for the kids, the reactions were unforgettable.

"We saw everything from stunned silence to full-on cheering," one teacher shared. "Some of these kids have only had hand-me-downs; they've never had their own new shoes before. To watch them open those boxes and light up - it was a beautiful moment. They felt proud, and that's not something you can buy - especially when the gift came from someone they've never even met."

Rather than sourcing funding through outside sponsors or corporate donors, 3 Men Movers employees and crew members stepped up to make it happen. Donations poured in from team members not only from the San Antonio office but across Texas. Donations included not only shoes and money but time and effort as well. The company provided special bags, cards, and space for organizing the entire effort but made a point to let the crews take charge and lead the way.

"This wasn't a top-down initiative. This came directly from Gilberto and our crews," said Teresa Cory, the San Antonio market manager for 3 Men Movers. "We simply supported what they wanted to do and made sure they had the resources to carry it through. That's what makes it so heartfelt and powerful."

In addition to being a longtime employee, Gilberto is known among his coworkers as someone who quietly leads by example. His idea for the shoe drive stemmed from a personal memory, and his message to the children reflected that same heartfelt intention.

In notes included with each pair of shoes, Gilberto shared a message of encouragement that read, in part: "I hope this pair of shoes helps you keep walking toward your goals. If you work hard and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything."

It's a simple message, but one that resonated with families and school staff alike. Parents expressed gratitude, teachers praised the meaningful impact, and fellow employees felt proud to have contributed to something that went beyond the day-to-day.

3 Men Movers, which has served Texas communities since 1985, has long been known for its commitment to customer service and the local community. But increasingly, local teams are finding ways to extend that spirit to the very neighborhoods where they live and work.

"Helping people move is our job," said one crew member added. "But helping people feel seen and supported - that's something we choose to do."

As the school year comes to an end, the 3 Men Movers team hopes the students walk into summer a little taller in their new shoes - and remember that someone believes in them.

For more information about 3 Men Movers and their community initiatives, visit 3menmovers

Media Contact:

Zoe Rice

[email protected]

SOURCE 3 Men Movers

