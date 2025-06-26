403
Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre Launches Free Work Injury Compensation Calculator
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre (hkcivilclaim ) has officially launched a brand-new online feature: the Work Injury Compensation Calculator . This free tool allows users to input basic information-such as monthly income, age, injury type, and sick leave duration-to instantly estimate potential compensation amounts for work injury claims, including permanent incapacity, temporary incapacity, medical expenses, and more.
Key Features:
A Platform for Information and Legal Referral
The Civil Claim Centre does not offer legal advice but serves as an information and referral platform. It provides:
A spokesperson for the Civil Claim Centre stated:
"Our goal is to empower citizens with knowledge of their rights. Many people are discouraged by the complexity of compensation laws, so we created this free calculator to give them a quick estimate of what they may be entitled to-and help them connect with the right legal support if needed."
How It Works
Visit hkcivilclaim
Go to the "Work Injury Compensation Calculator" page
Enter your information to receive an estimate
Get connected to qualified legal professionals if further assistance is required
Legal Disclaimer:
