Arrive AI And Skye Air Partner To Expand Drone Delivery Infrastructure In India

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Arrive AI partners with Skye Air Mobility in India

June 26, 2025 by Sam Francis

Arrive AI , an autonomous delivery network, has a new global customer: Skye Air Mobility , India's rapidly expanding hyperlocal delivery platform. The company says the partnership marks a“pivotal moment, scaling secure, automated delivery solutions across one of the world's most dynamic markets”.

Skye Air currently offers 7-minute drone delivery to customers in Gurugram, part of NCR (National Capital Region) of Delhi and Bengaluru (Karnataka), making about 6,000 deliveries per day. The partnership entails co-developing mailboxes and installing across the country.

Arrive AI shall begin from the initial 60 units being placed in Gurugram followed by other cities as per Skye Air's expansion plan. Both companies expect to have 500 Arrive Points across Skye Air's service areas in the future, serving a New Delhi population exceeding 33 million.

Dan O'Toole, Arrive AI founder and CEO, says:“The population density and scalability opportunity – along with huge demand for drone delivery from Indian consumers and governmental policies that encourage drone delivery – creates an unparalleled chance for us to showcase the transformative power of Arrive AI.

“This isn't just about delivery; it's about establishing a universally trusted custody layer for autonomous logistics and allows us to grow rapidly in a one-billion-plus population country that is already moving fast on autonomy.”

Arrive AI's industry-first patents underscore its evolution from a“smart mailbox” to a comprehensive autonomous delivery network and platform company.

Arrive Points are secure, app-accessible mini cross docks, and offer a significantly elevated level of security compared to current delivery points, establishing a crucial trusted custody layer for real-world networks and asynchronous access.

Ankit Kumar, Skye Air, founder and CEO, highlighted the synergy by saying:“Skye Air is on the forefront of drone delivery technology having built to deliver at scale. The company is already delivering about 200,000 packages on a monthly basis, just in one city.

“We believe Infrastructure is the most critical piece to scale drone delivery across the country, this is the reason we keep on investing in developing infrastructure. With access of 60-plus residential and commercial complexes in Gurugram, we are poised to shape the future of autonomous deliveries in India.”

Kumar adds:“Our partnership with Arrive AI couldn't have come at a time better than this, when we are scaling up operations and expanding to newer cities such as Bengaluru.

“Together with Arrive AI's state-of-the-art product, we are certain to dominate the infrastructure access points. It will make the entire process so much better. We can't wait to get these units in the field.”

Kiran Paul, who focuses on international business development for Arrive AI, was instrumental in setting up the strategic partnership.

Paul says:“We anticipate that once we are operating in India and demonstrating the advantages Arrive Points offer, other countries looking to a future of increasing demand for quick, secure, drone-based ecommerce solutions will see the advantage of building Arrive Points into their smart city infrastructure plans.”

Arrive AI expects Arrive Points to be delivered to Skye Air within calendar year 2025.

Beyond technological alignment, both companies share a profound commitment to sustainable delivery. Each drone delivery via Skye Air reduces carbon emissions by 520 grams compared to traditional methods, translating to over 2.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide saved monthly.

This partnership not only enhances drone capabilities for Skye Air's current fleet of more than 30 drones but also lays crucial groundwork for seamless future integration with ground robotic deliveries.