Time To Revive And Empower ASEAN's High Council

MENAFN - Asia Times) In late May, Southeast Asian foreign ministers met in Kuala Lumpur to unveil the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 plan . This plan, known as ACV 2045, is intended to serve as a roadmap for ASEAN nations to enhance their economic productivity and ensure regional stability.

However, against the backdrop of this meeting, Thailand and Cambodia were embroiled in a deadly border clash that reignited long-simmering tensions. This ongoing standoff is not an isolated occurrence. Several ASEAN nations share similar territorial grievances with their neighbors, resulting in a range of consequences, from diplomatic protests to armed conflicts.

Amid an increasingly complex external geopolitical environment and internal ambitions for greater integration, recurring territorial disputes pose a significant challenge that undermines ASEAN centrality and hinders its ability to address key issues and implement initiatives effectively.

It is insufficient to rely solely on bilateral mechanisms or external institutions to resolve these incidents. ASEAN must strengthen its existing mechanism, the High Council, to ensure peaceful resolution and equip itself to address external challenges effectively.

This was exemplified on May 28, 2025, when a fatal exchange of gunfire took place between Thai and Cambodian border guards. The dispute concerns the Angkor-era Preah Vihear temple complex and dates back to colonial-era mapping efforts.

Despite the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) 1962 ruling that Preah Vihear belongs to Cambodia, demarcations of the northern border were not established, and conflict over the area previously flared up in and 2011 .

In response to the latest incident, Thailand instituted border restrictions, electricity flows have been halted in areas, Cambodian imports of fruits and vegetables have been blocked and Cambodia has banned Thai movies and TV shows.

Attempts to resolve the dispute bilaterally, such as through the Joint Border Commission , have so far failed. Cambodia's decision to bring the dispute before the ICJ for adjudication was rebuked by Thailand, which insists the issue should be resolved bilaterally.