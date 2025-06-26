403
Himachal Cloudburst: 2 Dead, Over 20 Swept Away Orange Alert Issued For Heavy Rains On Thursday
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two people died while about 20 went missing in in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra after heavy rain, flash floods, and a cloudburst battered state on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Kullu district, three others were swept away, while the downpour damaged several houses, a school building, roads, and small bridges.
Check all the top updates here:
- Authorities recovered two bodies from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district while while around 15-20 workers stationed at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared swept away as the Khaniyara Manuni Khad overflowed due to a sudden rise in water levels. According to officials, the project work had been suspended due to rain, and the workers were resting in the temporary shelters near the site when floodwaters from Manuni Khad and nearby drains diverted towards the labour colony, sweeping the workers away.
- Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, gram panchayat, and revenue department have arrived at the site to conduct search and rescue efforts. Officials said that some local workers linked to the project have been found safe. Meanwhile, three cloudbursts incidents were reported from Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Sainj and Shilagarh in Gadsa area of Kullu district. Three people in Rehla Bihal trying to take away their valuables from their homes were washed away in the deluge and are missing, the officials said. Flash floods were also reported from Manali and Banjar in the district, and search operations were underway, Kullu ADC Ashwani Kumar said. The Manali-Chandigarh National Highway was partially damaged near Manali as the Beas River in spate cut into a part of the highway. However, vehicular traffic is still on. Videos of heavy floods at several places in Kullu show the extent of the damage. In one, a vehicle can be seen floating in muddy waters.
- In Banjar subdivision, a bridge was washed away due to floods in the Hornagad area while water entered the premises of a government school, besides damaging an agriculture land and a cowshed. Water levels in the Beas and Sutlej rivers have also risen.
- Besides, police in Lahaul and Spiti police said the road from Kaza to Samdoh has been obstructed at several places because of landslides, falling debris and overflowing drains.
Also Read | Flash floods kill 5 in West Virginia; record rainfall pushes Texas toll to 13
- The MeT office has cautioned of low to moderate flashflood risk in parts of five districts -- Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur -- till Thursday evening. It also issued an orange warning of heavy rain at isolated places in four to seven districts over the next four days till June 29.
